Ellen DeGeneres Enjoys Vacations in Morocco With Wife Portia de Rossi After Wrapping Up Talk Show
The former 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' host is spotted with her wife of 14 years in the city of Marrakech just days after completing the last episode of her eponymous ABC talk show.

  • Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres is enjoying some time alone with her wife following the end of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". The TV personality is on vacation in Morocco with Portia DeRossi just days after ending her talk show.

The 64-year-old comedienne, who has been married to the 49-year-old actress since 2008, completed the last episode of her eponymous ABC talk show last Thursday, May 26 after 19 years on the air and was spotted with her wife in the city of Marrakech.

In the new photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Ellen could be seen wearing khaki pants and a white linen shirt instead of the blazer and shirt TV audiences would recognize her in, while Portia opted for a blue and white striped dress complemented with a patterned scarf.

When the veteran TV host played out her final show, which saw the return of very first guest and former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston in the special episode as Portia was seated in the audience, she explained that almost two decades ago, it was a struggle to sell the concept because she was "different" and reflected on everything that has changed culturally since the show debuted.

  See also...

Ellen said, "20 years ago when we tried to sell this show, no one thought this would work. Not because it was a different kind of show, it was because I was different. Very few stations wanted to buy the show and here we are 20 years later, celebrating this amazing journey together."

"When we started this show I couldn't say 'gay' on the show. … I couldn't say 'we,' because that implied that I was with someone," Ellen further shared. "Sure couldn't say 'wife,' that's because it wasn't legal for gay people to get married. And now I say 'wife' all the time!"

"Thank you so much for this platform. I hope that what I've been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy," Ellen continued. "And I hope I've been able to inspire you to make other people happy and do good in the world. To feel like you've had a purpose."

Meanwhile, a source explained that while Ellen was indeed "emotional" to be moving on, she is eager to move on to the next "chapter" in her life. A source said, "Ellen's last show was emotional for her. It feels like an end of an era, but she is ready for the next chapter of her life. It feels bittersweet."

