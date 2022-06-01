 
 

Kanye West Loses Another Divorce Lawyer After 'Irreconcilable Breakdown' Between Them

Kanye West Loses Another Divorce Lawyer After 'Irreconcilable Breakdown' Between Them
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

The 'Donda' artist hires Samantha Spector to represent him in his split from Kim Kardashian just for two months after firing his previous attorney, Chris Melcher.

  • Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has lost another lawyer to represent him in his split from ex Kim Kardashian. If a new report is to be believed, the "Donda" artist's fifth divorce lawyer Samantha Spector has quit.

The "Eazy" rapper had hired Samantha to represent him in his split from "The Kardashians" star just two months ago, after his previous attorney, Chris Melcher, was fired, but now the legal expert has filed a motion to be relieved as his counsel after there was an "irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship."

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Samantha, who recently represented Nicole Young in her divorce from Dr. Dre, has served Kanye with the motion and has communicated with him via email and through post, as well as through his new attorney, Deborah Hong. The motion stated, "Attorney has communicated with Ms. Hong, an attorney-at-law, who has confirmed she is acting on behalf of Ye and should receive all communications directed to him."

  See also...

Kanye fired his previous lawyer just two days before a hearing in which Kim, the mother of his children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm, was declared legally single. It was claimed at the time his relationship with Chris had become "extremely difficult," with little communication between them and it seems the 44-year-old rapper may have been a difficult client to work with because at times, he had said he wanted to settle things with Kim, and at others, he expressed a desire to put up a fight.

It was previously claimed Kanye is trying to "disconnect" from the "drama" of his divorce. A source said, "Kanye has been laying low and focusing on healing. He is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim."

Kim had been subject to a torrent of abuse on Instagram from the "Gold Digger" rapper when implied that she had stopped "allowing" him to see their children after the divorce and he went on to release a music video which appeared to show him decapitating and burying her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

However, the insider went on to explain that Kanye is now "taking care" of himself and will be "removing himself from all the craziness" after making his family his number one priority. The source added, "He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness. He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he's working on himself."

You can share this post!

Kate Bush Returns to the Charts Thanks to 'Stranger Things' Season 4

'District 9' Sequel Is Coming in 'the Near Future,' Confirms Neill Blomkamp
Related Posts
Kanye West Addresses Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian in New XXXTENTACION Song 'True Love'

Kanye West Addresses Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian in New XXXTENTACION Song 'True Love'

Kanye West's Fourth Attorney Requests to Step Back From Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Kanye West's Fourth Attorney Requests to Step Back From Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Kanye West Spotted Out With Daughter North After Kim Kardashian Airs His Drama With Her Family

Kanye West Spotted Out With Daughter North After Kim Kardashian Airs His Drama With Her Family

Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Campaign Team Targeted in Fraud Scheme

Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Campaign Team Targeted in Fraud Scheme

Most Read
Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement
Celebrity

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face