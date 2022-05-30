 
 

Jo De La Rosa Marries Fiance Taran Gray in Los Angeles Intimate Wedding

Jo De La Rosa Marries Fiance Taran Gray in Los Angeles Intimate Wedding
Instagram
Celebrity

Now that she is married to the musical theater composer, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' says she is looking forward to moving in together.

  • May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jo De La Rosa is now a married woman. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" has exchanged wedding vows with her fiance Taran Gray in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends in Los Angeles.

According to PEOPLE, the 41-year-old reality star and the musical theater composer said "I do" on Saturday, May 28. The nuptials was held in a backyard at a private residence in Los Angeles's Palos Verdes Estates.

Before the wedding, Jo shared to the outlet that she met Taran for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that they connected on Hinge in June 2020, she added, "It really did feel like I was in a Love Is Blind episode because I was falling in love with this human over a screen."

  See also...

"I thought I was crazy. I was like, 'How am I having these feelings? I haven't even met this guy in person before!' " the TV personality continued. Her now-husband then chimed in, "We said 'I love you' before we even met in person. We had our first kiss after we already knew we were in love with each other. It was unlike any situation either of us had ever been in. But at the same time, everything from the moment we first starting talking has just felt so right."

Jo continued gushing over their romance. "I think that time in the beginning really worked in our favor. We weren't blinded by the physical, as often happens when you first meet someone. We really got to know each other deeply on an emotional level, which made that physical connection when we did eventually meet all that more special," she explained.

Now that she's married to Taran, Jo is looking forward to moving in together and planning a family. "We waited our whole lives to find one another," she marveled. "This is only the beginning of our lifetime together."

Jo announced her engagement to Taran Gray in August 2021. Sharing on Instagram a picture of herself and her man cuddling on the bed, she raved, "Still feel like I'm dreaming the morning after but last night, I said yes."

You can share this post!

Ruben Ostlund Scores Second Palme d'Or After 'Triangle of Sadness' Wins the Prize at Cannes 2022

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Anxiety Before Proposing to Cherry Seaborn in New Song 'One Life'
Related Posts
'RHOC' Alum Jo De La Rosa on Getting Engaged to Taran Gray Peirson: It's Like a Dream

'RHOC' Alum Jo De La Rosa on Getting Engaged to Taran Gray Peirson: It's Like a Dream

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak