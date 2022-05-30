Jo De La Rosa Marries Fiance Taran Gray in Los Angeles Intimate Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

Now that she is married to the musical theater composer, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' says she is looking forward to moving in together.

AceShowbiz - Jo De La Rosa is now a married woman. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" has exchanged wedding vows with her fiance Taran Gray in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends in Los Angeles.

According to PEOPLE, the 41-year-old reality star and the musical theater composer said "I do" on Saturday, May 28. The nuptials was held in a backyard at a private residence in Los Angeles's Palos Verdes Estates.

Before the wedding, Jo shared to the outlet that she met Taran for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that they connected on Hinge in June 2020, she added, "It really did feel like I was in a Love Is Blind episode because I was falling in love with this human over a screen."

"I thought I was crazy. I was like, 'How am I having these feelings? I haven't even met this guy in person before!' " the TV personality continued. Her now-husband then chimed in, "We said 'I love you' before we even met in person. We had our first kiss after we already knew we were in love with each other. It was unlike any situation either of us had ever been in. But at the same time, everything from the moment we first starting talking has just felt so right."

Jo continued gushing over their romance. "I think that time in the beginning really worked in our favor. We weren't blinded by the physical, as often happens when you first meet someone. We really got to know each other deeply on an emotional level, which made that physical connection when we did eventually meet all that more special," she explained.

Now that she's married to Taran, Jo is looking forward to moving in together and planning a family. "We waited our whole lives to find one another," she marveled. "This is only the beginning of our lifetime together."

Jo announced her engagement to Taran Gray in August 2021. Sharing on Instagram a picture of herself and her man cuddling on the bed, she raved, "Still feel like I'm dreaming the morning after but last night, I said yes."