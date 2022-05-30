Ruben Ostlund Scores Second Palme d'Or After 'Triangle of Sadness' Wins the Prize at Cannes 2022

Endeavor Content Movie

The 75th Cannes Film Festival also sees Lukas Dhont's drama 'Close' and Claire Denis' romantic thriller 'The Stars at Noon' sharing the jury's second prize, the Grand Prix.

AceShowbiz - Ruben Ostlund's "Triangle of Sadness" has won the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The Swedish director has received the coveted accolade for the second time in his career after he previously won the award for 2017's "The Square".

"We wanted after the screening [for people] to go out together and have something to talk about," the 48-year-old filmmaker said. "All of us agree that the unique thing with cinema is that we're watching together. So we have to save something to talk about but we should also have fun and be entertained."

Lukas Dhont's drama "Close" and Claire Denis' romantic thriller "The Stars at Noon" shared the jury's second prize, the Grand Prix. Meanwhile, South Korean star Song Kang-Ho won the coveted Best Actor gong for his performance in "Broker", which tells the story of a Korean family who seek a home for an abandoned child. Grateful for his accomplishment, he gushed,"I'd like to thank all those who appreciate Korean cinema."

Meanwhile, Iranian beauty Zar Amir Ebrahimi won the Best Actress award for her performance in "Holy Spider", the crime thriller based on a true story about a serial killer who targeted sex workers. Of the movie, the actress explained that it depicts "everything that's impossible to show" in her home country.

Elsewhere, Tarik Saleh won the Best Screenplay prize for "Boy From Heaven", while "War Pony" was named as the winner of the Camera d'Or. This year's festival was the first time in three years that it's been held with full audiences, following a total cancellation of the event in 2020 and the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.

List of award winners:

Palme d'Or: " Triangle Of Sadness "

" Grand Prize: " Close " and " The Stars at Noon "

" and " " Best Director: Park Chan-wook, " Decision to Leave "

" Special 75th Anniversary Prize: " Tori and Lokita "

" Jury Prize: " EO " and " Le Otto Montagne "

" and " " Best Actor: Song Kang-Ho

Best Screenplay: Tarik Saleh, " Boy From Heaven "

" Best Actress: Zar Amir Ebrahimi

Camera d'Or: " War Pony "

" Camera d'Or Special Mention: " Plan 75 "

" Short Film Palme d'Or: "The Water Murmurs"