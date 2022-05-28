 
 

Charli XCX Cancels Belgium and Netherlands Shows Because She Loses Her Voice

The "Break the Rules" hitmaker shares on Twitter that she's 'under doctors orders to go on both vocal and physical rest in the hope that my voice will come back as soon as possible.'

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Charli XCX has cancelled shows in Belgium and the Netherlands after losing her voice. Taking to social media to inform her fans of the cancellations, the 29-year-old singer apologized to them for the disappointment.

Charli wrote on Twitter, "Dear angels, "I'm devastated to inform you that I have to cancel my shows in both Brussels and Utrecht today and tomorrow. I have completely lost my voice and despite trying many techniques to revive it, it is not returning."

"I am under doctors orders to go on both vocal and physical rest in the hope that my voice will come back as soon as possible. I wish that there was a way that I could perform for you guys, but singing is literally impossible right now and the show is too physical to tackle whilst my glands are flared up and in pain," she explained.

The "Break the Rules" hitmaker also promised to keep her fans updated on her health in the coming days and weeks. Her post continued, "I am so sorry to let you down, I really am. I was so looking forward to these next two shows in Europe."

"I will keep you updated with my progress and hopefully with rest and the right medication I will be back fighting fit," she added. "Your ticket provider will be reaching out to you soon with information about refunds. Lots of love and apologies "Charli x."

Prior to this, the pop star opened up about her experience of touring, admitting she often eats unhealthily while she's on the road. "Home is all over the place now. It’s everywhere and nowhere really," she said at the time. "The worst thing about touring is probably when you eat pizza every single day. Well that's not actually that bad, I love it, but technically it's bad," she added.

