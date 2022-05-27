Taron Egerton Writes Lengthy Tribute for Ray Liotta: 'I Will Miss You'

WENN/Mario Mitsis/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

In an Instagram post, the 'Rocketman' actor reflects on the real-life close relationship they developed while playing father and son in the show, admitting the bond they forged was genuine both on and off screen.

May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Taron Egerton will "miss" Ray Liotta. Following the "Goodfellas" actor's death on Thursday, May 26 at the age of 67, the "Rocketman" actor reflected on the real-life close relationship they developed while playing father and son in the show, admitting the bond they forged was genuine both on and off screen.

Taron, who worked with the late actor on upcoming Apple TV+ series "Black Bird" wrote on Instagram, "I stepped on the set of 'Black Bird' in May of last year deeply excited that I would be working with Ray Liotta and even more excited that he would be playing my father. He was keeping himself to himself. Protecting his energy and his performance. I didn't know how to approach him as I didn't want to intrude."

"He caught my eye and walked over to me and hugged me without saying a word. It was a long hug. But not uncomfortable," the "[mKingsman: The Secret Service]" actor added. "We only spoke to each other in character for that first day. I took my lead from him. I think he wanted us to be a father and son before we were colleagues."

"What ensued was a profound experience for me as an actor; I have never felt such an easy, warm connection with another performer. He was so generous. If I went one way he followed me. Always dancing. Always listening. Never self-generated," he continued. Taron is "extraordinarily proud" of the drama series, but particularly his scenes with Ray.

He further noted, "I am extraordinarily proud of my next project. It was hard work and I was blessed to have a number of incredible scene partners, but I will always be most proud of my scenes with Ray; the relationship we built felt real in some strange way. "When I first saw our show I text him telling him that I felt his performance was beautiful and that I was very proud of our work. His response was: 'you made it easy to love my son.' Ray, the feeling was so, so mutual. I will miss you."