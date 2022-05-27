 
 

Taron Egerton Writes Lengthy Tribute for Ray Liotta: 'I Will Miss You'

Taron Egerton Writes Lengthy Tribute for Ray Liotta: 'I Will Miss You'
WENN/Mario Mitsis/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

In an Instagram post, the 'Rocketman' actor reflects on the real-life close relationship they developed while playing father and son in the show, admitting the bond they forged was genuine both on and off screen.

  • May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Taron Egerton will "miss" Ray Liotta. Following the "Goodfellas" actor's death on Thursday, May 26 at the age of 67, the "Rocketman" actor reflected on the real-life close relationship they developed while playing father and son in the show, admitting the bond they forged was genuine both on and off screen.

Taron, who worked with the late actor on upcoming Apple TV+  series "Black Bird" wrote on Instagram, "I stepped on the set of 'Black Bird' in May of last year deeply excited that I would be working with Ray Liotta and even more excited that he would be playing my father. He was keeping himself to himself. Protecting his energy and his performance. I didn't know how to approach him as I didn't want to intrude."

"He caught my eye and walked over to me and hugged me without saying a word. It was a long hug. But not uncomfortable," the "[mKingsman: The Secret Service]" actor added. "We only spoke to each other in character for that first day. I took my lead from him. I think he wanted us to be a father and son before we were colleagues."

  See also...

"What ensued was a profound experience for me as an actor; I have never felt such an easy, warm connection with another performer. He was so generous. If I went one way he followed me. Always dancing. Always listening. Never self-generated," he continued. Taron is "extraordinarily proud" of the drama series, but particularly his scenes with Ray.

He further noted, "I am extraordinarily proud of my next project. It was hard work and I was blessed to have a number of incredible scene partners, but I will always be most proud of my scenes with Ray; the relationship we built felt real in some strange way. "When I first saw our show I text him telling him that I felt his performance was beautiful and that I was very proud of our work. His response was: 'you made it easy to love my son.' Ray, the feeling was so, so mutual. I will miss you."

You can share this post!

Ronnie Wood Gushes Over Being 'Reborn' After Surviving Cancer Twice

BLACKPINK's Jennie Opens Up About 'Burnout' for Working 'Non-Stop' for 3 Years
Related Posts
Taron Egerton Withdraws From London Play 'Cock' Nearly Two Weeks After Contracting COVID-19

Taron Egerton Withdraws From London Play 'Cock' Nearly Two Weeks After Contracting COVID-19

Taron Egerton Catches COVID-19 Two Weeks After Collapsing on Stage

Taron Egerton Catches COVID-19 Two Weeks After Collapsing on Stage

Taron Egerton 'Completely Fine' After Fainting During First Performance of His Play 'Cock'

Taron Egerton 'Completely Fine' After Fainting During First Performance of His Play 'Cock'

Taron Egerton and Jonathan Bailey to Play Gay Couple in New West End Play

Taron Egerton and Jonathan Bailey to Play Gay Couple in New West End Play

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak