 
 

BLACKPINK's Jennie Opens Up About 'Burnout' for Working 'Non-Stop' for 3 Years

Being a member of one of the best-known bands in the world, the 26-year-old singer admits they worked relentlessly in order to achieve their ambitions in the music business.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - BLACKPINK member [cJennie] suffered from burnout after working "non-stop" for three years. Being a member of one of the best-known bands in the world, Jennie admits they worked relentlessly in order to achieve their ambitions in the music business.

She shared, "For three years after debuting, we worked non-stop without resting." She added, "Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren't eating properly; I wasn't hydrating myself - we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn't have a home."

Jennie admits their relentless schedule ultimately took a toll on her health and wellbeing. The 26-year-old singer also confessed to being a "very delicate person".

Jennie, who joins [], [] and Lisa] in the chart-topping K-Pop group, revealed to Rolling Stone magazine, "If I touched something I'd have an allergic reaction. I had no immune system at all, but we needed to keep touring. When the tour was done, we got some time off to be at home. Back then, I didn't have time to learn how to take care of myself. I'm a very delicate person."

By contrast, Jennie is now much more prepared for the group's impending comeback.

The singer has learned lessons from the past and she now knows what she needs to do in order to look after herself while she's on the road. These days, because we're preparing for our comeback and planning our tour, I think every day, ‘OK, how do I prepare myself for my next busy two years?' " she shared.

