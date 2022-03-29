Tamra Judge Says Denise Richards Attempted to Hook Up With Her in 2019

Instagram TV

According to a new report, Tamra tells Brandi Glanville about the experience, which took place in November of that year, during filming of season 2 of 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'.

AceShowbiz - Tamra Judge apparently made a bombshell revelation in season 2 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip". According to a new report, she claimed that former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards tried to hook up with her at BravoCon in 2019.

Sources told Page Six that Tamra told Brandi Glanville about the experience, which took place in November of that year, while at Dorinda Medley's Berkshires, Mass., estate. As to why she shared the story to Brandi, it was allegedly because of Brandi's own alleged affair with Denise.

Reps for Denise, Brandi, Bravo and Peacock have yet to comment on the claims. However, sources close to the 51-year-old actress denied Tamra's allegations, saying that the story is "not true."

Denise and Brandi made headlines in 2020 after the latter claimed in season 10 of "RHOBH" that they had sex in April 2019. Additionally, Brandi implied that Denise and her husband Aaron Phypers had "an understanding" and an "open marriage."

Denise vehemently denied Brandi's allegations. Not stopping there, she even sent cease and desist letters to Brandi and Bravo over the matter before exiting the show.

Aside from Tamra's claims that she almost hooked up with Denise, "RHUGT" is expected to offer more drama involving the cast that also included Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Taylor Armstrong and Eva Marcille. It was said that Dorinda got into heated arguments with several of the ladies, which resulted in the "awkward" vibe throughout the trip since she was the host.

Season 2 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" is set to air on Peacock in the coming months.