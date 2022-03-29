 
 

DDG Vows to Love Halle Bailey 'Forever' as He Confirms Romance With Sweet Birthday Tribute

DDG Vows to Love Halle Bailey 'Forever' as He Confirms Romance With Sweet Birthday Tribute
To commemorate his girlfriend's 22nd birthday, the 'Moonwalking in Calabasas' rapper gifts 'The Little Mermaid' actress with a sparkling diamond name necklace.

AceShowbiz - DDG is officially in a relationship with Halle Bailey. The "Moonwalking in Calabasas" rapper has vowed to love "The Little Mermaid" actress "forever" when he confirmed their romance with a sweet birthday tribute.

On Sunday, March 27, the Michigan-born emcee took to his social media platform to wish his girlfriend, who turned 22, a happy birthday. "On Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest [red love emoji] love you forever [pleading face and diamond emoji] @hallebailey," he captioned his post.

His Instagram post included pictures of DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., kissing Halle on the cheek. The "Elon Musk" spitter also added a photo of the couple standing by a mirror. In the last slide, he uploaded a video that saw him placing a sparkling diamond "Halle" necklace on the "Grown‑ish" actress' neck before embracing her with a hug.

In the comment section, Halle expressed her feelings as saying, "U will make me cry again" with a few heart emojis. Halle's sister Chloe Bailey appeared to give her a stamp of approval as she left some heart emojis.

DDG and Halle sparked romance rumors after they were spotted attending Usher's Las Vegas Residency in Caesar's Palace together. At the time, the couple was seated next to each other.

While enjoying Usher's performance, Halle could be seen expressing surprise as she yelled, "Oh my god." She then adorably looked at DDG, while the 24-year-old rapper simply smiled as he enjoyed the show. Usher himself took to his Instagram Story to post a picture of him posing with the pair.

While many fans were all in support of the two dating, the news didn't sit well with a few others. "He better stay the f**k away from her," one fan responded to their budding relationship. Another person insisted that their romance "doesn't even make sense." Meanwhile, a separate social media user exclaimed, "SHE BETTER LEAVE ASAPP." A fourth wrote, "He better do no weird s**t he be doing wit rubi."

The negative response arose as DDG, who was dating Rubi Rose prior to his alleged romance with Halle, went through a messy and public break-up with the raptress. The two began taking jabs at each other after their split and things turned nasty as DDG allegedly body-shamed Rubi.

