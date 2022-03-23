 
 

Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North Often Complains About Her Style

Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North Often Complains About Her Style
Instagram
Celebrity

During a new interview, the former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' shares that her 8-year-old daughter, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, has complaints about her outfit.

  • Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the biggest fashion icons in the world. However, there is one person that the reality TV star apparently fails to impress and that's none other than her own daughter North West.

During a new interview with Vogue, the 41-year-old shared that her 8-year-old daughter, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, had complaints about her style. "North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," she said, seemingly referring to her latest Balenciaga looks. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."

The SKIMS founder then recalled one moment when she went to North's school on Valentine's Day. "I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me," Kim explained. "[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says 'Mom, you're still wearing black.' "

  See also...

North herself has shown interest in fashion. She recently styled herself and her siblings in a photo shoot for Vogue's March 2022 cover story, alongside her mom.

Back in September, Kim described her eldest child as "a full on goth girl." Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "The Kardashians" star said, "North is like goth-she's into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl."

Despite that, the mom-daughter duo often opted for twinning looks during some cute moments. In February, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum took to her Instagram account to share a picture of them sporting matching pink pajamas covered in hearts.

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion Rips Fan Doubting Tory Lanez Shot Her

Ciara 'Truly Grateful' to Join 'The Color Purple' Movie Alongside Halle Bailey
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Accused of Getting 'Boob Job' as Her Breasts Look 'Overly Plastic' During SKIMS Party

Kim Kardashian Accused of Getting 'Boob Job' as Her Breasts Look 'Overly Plastic' During SKIMS Party

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Pete Davidson Relationship, Confirms He Has Tattoos of Her Name

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Pete Davidson Relationship, Confirms He Has Tattoos of Her Name

Kim Kardashian Defended by Shenseea Following Her Controversial 'Tone-Deaf' Career Advice

Kim Kardashian Defended by Shenseea Following Her Controversial 'Tone-Deaf' Career Advice

Kim Kardashian 'So Happy' Pete Davidson Steps Up for Her Amid Kanye West's Online Attacks

Kim Kardashian 'So Happy' Pete Davidson Steps Up for Her Amid Kanye West's Online Attacks

Most Read
Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported
Celebrity

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Jayda Cheaves Denies Rumors Bow Wow Causes Lil Baby Split

Jayda Cheaves Denies Rumors Bow Wow Causes Lil Baby Split

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick