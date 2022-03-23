Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North Often Complains About Her Style

Instagram Celebrity

During a new interview, the former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' shares that her 8-year-old daughter, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, has complaints about her outfit.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the biggest fashion icons in the world. However, there is one person that the reality TV star apparently fails to impress and that's none other than her own daughter North West.

During a new interview with Vogue, the 41-year-old shared that her 8-year-old daughter, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, had complaints about her style. "North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," she said, seemingly referring to her latest Balenciaga looks. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."

The SKIMS founder then recalled one moment when she went to North's school on Valentine's Day. "I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me," Kim explained. "[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says 'Mom, you're still wearing black.' "

North herself has shown interest in fashion. She recently styled herself and her siblings in a photo shoot for Vogue's March 2022 cover story, alongside her mom.

Back in September, Kim described her eldest child as "a full on goth girl." Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "The Kardashians" star said, "North is like goth-she's into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl."

Despite that, the mom-daughter duo often opted for twinning looks during some cute moments. In February, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum took to her Instagram account to share a picture of them sporting matching pink pajamas covered in hearts.