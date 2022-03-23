Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

WENN/IPA Celebrity

According to a new report, hundreds of Russian solders object to their commander's orders to fight in the Okhtirsky district and abandon the area of operation.

AceShowbiz - More Russian soldiers have reportedly shown their rebellion to their leader Vladimir Putin's desire to take over Ukraine. Amid the ongoing war, hundreds of Russian troops have reportedly refused to fight and stormed off a combat zone with a huge amount of weapons in tow.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (as reported by Pravda.com), around 300 soldiers disobeyed their commander's orders and stepped away from the combat zone in the Okhtirsky district.

"In the Okhtirsky district of the Sumy region, the facts of disobedience to the Russian military servicemen were recorded," said ZSU General Staff. "Close to 300 occupiers were ordered to carry out combat operations, and that, using 70 pieces of equipment, abandoned the area of the operation," the staff added.

This isn't the first time Russian soldiers have shown their objections to their leader's orders. The Daily Star recently reported Putin's captured troops turned on the controversial leader and urged others to stand up against Putin. They informed fellow fighters that fallen soldiers are being tossed in mass graves and warned that there wouldn't be enough troops for Russia to take over the country.

"Putin, without declaring war, is bombing residents, hospitals, cities of Ukraine," surrendered troop Alexei Zheleznyak said at a press conference. "People of Russia, don't look at the zombies. The Ukrainian people are brave people. They will stop this (Russian) equipment even without weapons. They are united."

"No matter how much Putin sends his troops here, he will not capture this territory... Our commander-in-chief is a liar and a deceiver of all our people," Zheleznyak added. "He deceived not only us, but the whole of Russia. He simply made fascists out of us."

Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba also claimed that Russian soldiers are refusing to fight. "Everyone outside this very close circle around Putin understands that this campaign is going down the drain," he claimed. "The [Ukrainian] soldiers are ready to fight until the last drop of blood here and Russian soldiers increasingly are clueless about what they're doing here."

Scherba, who is currently in western Ukraine, went on informing that soldiers in Crimea refused to be deployed when they discovered they were ordered to take Odessa, and intercepts of communication between soldiers in Ukrainian cities and their parents indicated that they're spooked by how many of their own have died.