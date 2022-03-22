'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Marries Fiance Jaymes Vaughan, Gushes Over Their 'Dream Wedding'

Instagram Celebrity

The Aaron Samuels depicter in the 2004 teen/comedy movie and his actor fiance tied the knot at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico on Saturday, March 19.

Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Bennett is now a married man. Having exchanged vows with Jaymes Vaughan after more than a year of engagement, the Aaron Samuels depicter in "Mean Girls" gushed over their "dream wedding" in a new interview.

The 40-year-old actor and his fiance tied the knot on Saturday, March 19 in a ceremony officiated by YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohenat, which took place at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico. The lovebirds said "I do" in front of 104 family members and friends.

"It was honestly a dream wedding! We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren't on a movie set, but this was actually our real life," Bennett raved when speaking to PEOPLE about his nuptials. "If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect."

The wedding party stuck to "gender-neutral" black tuxes and white tuxes. Meanwhile, guests like actresses Danica McKellar and Sharon Lawrence dressed in various shades of white to honor Bennett's late mother.

"It's gender-neutral but everyone looks represented and feels sexy in their own way," Bennett elaborated. "So it's like a new tradition for the community. You don't have to do dresses and tuxes. Anyone who wants to wear a tux, wear a tux, go for it."

Bennet and Vaughan, who began dating in 2017, got engaged in November 2020. Recalling the proposal, the "Do You Take This Man" star told PEOPLE, "My sister shouted for me to come outside 'real quick' and my F.O.M.O. kicked in so I ran outside. Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said 'We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.' "

"That's when I knew was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried," he continued dishing. "And then I heard a song playing from a place I didn't even realize we had a speaker and Jaymes told me to just listen. It was Jaymes's voice singing the most beautiful song I had ever heard, a song about our relationship."