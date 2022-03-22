 
 

'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Marries Fiance Jaymes Vaughan, Gushes Over Their 'Dream Wedding'

'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Marries Fiance Jaymes Vaughan, Gushes Over Their 'Dream Wedding'
Instagram
Celebrity

The Aaron Samuels depicter in the 2004 teen/comedy movie and his actor fiance tied the knot at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico on Saturday, March 19.

  • Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Bennett is now a married man. Having exchanged vows with Jaymes Vaughan after more than a year of engagement, the Aaron Samuels depicter in "Mean Girls" gushed over their "dream wedding" in a new interview.

The 40-year-old actor and his fiance tied the knot on Saturday, March 19 in a ceremony officiated by YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohenat, which took place at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico. The lovebirds said "I do" in front of 104 family members and friends.

"It was honestly a dream wedding! We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren't on a movie set, but this was actually our real life," Bennett raved when speaking to PEOPLE about his nuptials. "If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect."

The wedding party stuck to "gender-neutral" black tuxes and white tuxes. Meanwhile, guests like actresses Danica McKellar and Sharon Lawrence dressed in various shades of white to honor Bennett's late mother.

  See also...

"It's gender-neutral but everyone looks represented and feels sexy in their own way," Bennett elaborated. "So it's like a new tradition for the community. You don't have to do dresses and tuxes. Anyone who wants to wear a tux, wear a tux, go for it."

Bennet and Vaughan, who began dating in 2017, got engaged in November 2020. Recalling the proposal, the "Do You Take This Man" star told PEOPLE, "My sister shouted for me to come outside 'real quick' and my F.O.M.O. kicked in so I ran outside. Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said 'We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.' "

"That's when I knew was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried," he continued dishing. "And then I heard a song playing from a place I didn't even realize we had a speaker and Jaymes told me to just listen. It was Jaymes's voice singing the most beautiful song I had ever heard, a song about our relationship."

You can share this post!

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Returns to Help Ukrainians After Being Labeled 'Coward' for Escaping the Country
Related Posts
Jonathan Bennett Calls Mexico Venue Rejection to Hold His Wedding 'A Sucker Punch to the Gut'

Jonathan Bennett Calls Mexico Venue Rejection to Hold His Wedding 'A Sucker Punch to the Gut'

'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Serenaded by BF Jaymes Vaughan in Romantic Proposal

'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Serenaded by BF Jaymes Vaughan in Romantic Proposal

Most Read
Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording
Celebrity

Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Stars Feuding With Their Lovers' Exes

Stars Feuding With Their Lovers' Exes

Benzino Declares Eminem Is 'One of the Best to Rock the Mic' After Squashing Their Beef

Benzino Declares Eminem Is 'One of the Best to Rock the Mic' After Squashing Their Beef

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Dead After Being Gunned Down Just Minutes Following Prison Release

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Dead After Being Gunned Down Just Minutes Following Prison Release

Ariana Grande Sends Special Gift to Ex Pete Davidson's GF Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande Sends Special Gift to Ex Pete Davidson's GF Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox Backtracks on Comments About Kanye West Being 'Harmless': 'Stop F'n Asking Me!'

Julia Fox Backtracks on Comments About Kanye West Being 'Harmless': 'Stop F'n Asking Me!'

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick