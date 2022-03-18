Soula Boy Goes Off on Pete Davidson While Defending Kanye West: 'Watch Your Mouth, Skete!'

Instagram/WENN/FayesVision/Instar Celebrity

During an Instagram Live, the 'Crank That' hitmaker passionately puts the 'Saturday Night Live' star on blast over his alleged text messages to the Yeezy designer.

Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy is coming to Kanye West's defense amid the latter's drama with ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. During an Instagram Live on Thursday, March 17, Big Draco went off on Pete over his alleged text messages to Kanye.

"Pete Davidson, PSA! Watch your f**king mouth when you're talkin' to Kanye, n***a," he began. He was referring to the messages that saw the comedian taunting Ye by saying that he's "in the bed with [his] wife" Kim.

Soulja went on to say, "I don't know who the f**k you think you is but you not Big Draco. Do not talk to Kanye like that no more! Or you gone have me on your a**, n***a."

"The f**k you talkin' about I'm in the bed with cho wife. Boy, do not talk to Ye like that," he continued. "Can't nobody talk to Ye like that but me, n***a."

Not stopping there, Big Draco warned the "Saturday Night Live" star, "Watch your mouth, Skete. N***a talk about 'I'm in the bed with your wife.' Boy, we will come over there and mush yo little a**. Boy you better stop playin' on the phone with some real n***a." He concluded, "We all know Kanye is a little throw off but you can't talk to him like that. I'm sorry, sir."

Even though Soulja passionately defended Kanye in the video, he used to have his own drama with the Yeezy designer. Back in 2021, he blasted Ye for removing him from the latter's "Donda" album. They appeared to have mended their relationship sometime later before Soulja appeared to reignite the feud by trolling Ye over the fact that Kim is dating Pete.

Soulja, however, was quick to clarify that they "are good." The "Crank That" rapper wrote in February, "LISTEN. ME AND YE IS ALL GOOD. JUST A LIL FRIENDLY JOKES AND FUN. DON'T THINK I'M AGAINST HIM."

He went on to say, "WE SPOKE WE GON FIGURE IT OUT. WE BOTH TWO SMART INDIVIDUALS CHASING OUR DREAMS. WE BOTH ACT LIL CRAZY SOMETIMES BUT WE KNOW WHAT WE DOING. IT'S ALL LOVE NEVER GET IT CONFUSED."