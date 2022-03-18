 
 

50 Cent Dubs Jussie Smollett 'Fool' Following His Jail Release

WENN/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' rapper and actor previously made fun of the former 'Empire' star on Instagram following the latter's outburst in Cook County Courthouse courtroom.

  • Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent let it be known that he's not a fan of Jussie Smollett. Upon learning that the "Empire" alum has been released from jail after only six days, the "In Da Club" spitter slammed the actor on Instagram, calling him a "fool."

Making use of Instagram, the rapper shared a screenshot of an article about Jussie's jail release. In the caption of the post, he argued, "They let this fool out in less than a week. LOL."

Prior to this, Fiddy made fun of Jussie following the latter's courtroom tirade. On March 10, the emcee shared on Twitter a photo of the actor leaving a Cook County Courthouse courtroom. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "WTF If this happen on POWER. he said he was the new [Tupac Shakur]. LOL."

  See also...

The "Den of Thieves" star went on to troll the 39-year-old Santa Roca native in another tweet. "This fool is crazy, i knew he was lying from the beginning LOL ask @lala," he tweeted.

Not stopping there, 50 Cent posted a video of Jussie screaming, "I'm not suicidal and I'm innocent," while making his way out of the courtroom. Alongside the clip, Fiddy quipped, "If i ever go to court again, i don't care if it's for a parking ticket. i'm gonna say this I AM NOT SUICIDAL,I'M INNOCENT, I COULD HAVE SAID I WAS GUILTY A LONG TIME AGO. as i walk out."

In December 2021, Jussie was found guilty of five of the six counts of felony disorderly conduct pertaining to making four false police reports relating to his hate crime hoax. On Thursday, Judge James Linn handed down an overall sentence of 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine.

However, just less than a week into a 150-day sentence, Jussie was let go from jail. In a 2-1 ruling, the justices ordered him released pending the appeal of his conviction, on the condition that he post a $150,000 bond.

