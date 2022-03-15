FOX News' Correspondent Benjamin Hall Hospitalized After Injured in Ukraine

Instagram TV

Hall's injuries arrive after it was revealed that award-winning American journalist Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine after reportedly being shot in the neck by Russian soldiers.

AceShowbiz - It took a lot of courage for journalists to report from a conflict area. FOX News' correspondent Benjamin Hall reportedly was hospitalized after being injured on Monday, March 14 while covering Russia's war in Ukraine.

The network's CEO, Suzanne Scott, said in a note to employees that Hall, a Washington, D.C.-based State Department correspondent, was hurt while reporting for the network. "Earlier today our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine," Scott said.

"We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds," she added.

Scott went on to say in the memo, "The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance." She added, "This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone."

Concluding her note, she said, "We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers."

According to his FOX News bio, Hall is an experienced war correspondent. The 39-year-old, who joined FOX News in 2015, previously covered conflicts from the front lines in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Egypt, Haiti and Iran.

Hall's injuries arrived after it was revealed that award-winning American journalist Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine after reportedly being shot by Russian soldiers. The 50-year-old was shot to death in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, on Sunday, March 13.

"We crossed the first bridge in Irpin, we were going to film other refugees leaving, and we got into a car, somebody offered to take us to the other bridge, we crossed the checkpoint, and they started shooting at us," Juan Arredondo, a photographer and adjunct professor at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism who was also injured in the same attack, told The Associated Press in a video.

He noted that Renaud was shot in the neck. Juan himself was hit in the lower back, but is stable.

Kyiv Chief of Police Andrey Nebitov wrote on Facebook, "A 51-year-old world-renowned media correspondent was shot in Irpen today. Another journalist is injured. Now they are trying to remove the victim from the war zone." He continued, "Of course, the profession of a journalist is a risk, but U.S. citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the aggressor's ingenuity, cruelty, and ruthlessness."