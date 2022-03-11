Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Give Fantastical 'Ride of Your Life' in Sexy 'Sweetest Pie' MV

Music

In the sultry music video of the new collaboration, which is directed by Dave Meyers, the duo wears sexy black ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa leave little to the imagination in their newly-released music video for their new collaboration "Sweetest Pie". In the sexy MV, the duo gives a fantastical "ride of your life."

The pair released their new single on Friday, March 11 along with a music video which was directed by Dave Meyers. In the clip, Dua can be heard singing, "You've never been to heaven, have you?/ Ooh it's the ride of your life.” The "Levitating" hitmaker adds, "Hold on cause baby I might/ I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie."

Megan and Dua first appear together in a shot with Megan wearing a plunging black leather gown and Dua rocking a gold embroidered black ensemble with a red lip. "Ooh baby, we can go fast/ I'll drive and you just lay back/ I've got the flavor to last," Dua croons as the camera panned to a group of men making their way to where Megan and Dua are.

The following scene sees Megan dancing around in a strapless gold bejeweled bodysuit with a thong cut. "Baby I' the sweetest/ P***y is the meanest/ Hot girl s**t, but I'm cold every season," Megan raps. She continues, "Booty like a pillow, he can use it while he's sleeping," before twerking topless in a green silk skirt. Megan described the concept of the MV as a "horror twist on things that are typically meant to be pretty."

Megan and Dua first teased their collaboration on March 6. At the time, the "Don't Start Now" songstress shared what appeared to be a clip of the track via Instagram. In it, the Houston raptress could be heard rapping, "Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit."

Then hours ahead of the release of their collaboration, Dua took to her Instagram page to share a sultry photo of her and Megan wearing black ensembles they sported in the music video. "SWEETEST PIE [cupcake emoji] @theestallion [cupcake emoji] So excited i'm crying sugary icing out of my tear ducts!!!!!!" she captioned her post.