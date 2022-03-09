Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Instagram Celebrity

While she has never gone under the knife to enhance her appearance, the 24-year-old 'I Like' raptress makes it clear that she is not against plastic surgery.

AceShowbiz - Rubi Rose was forced to set the record straight about her body amid plastic surgery rumors. When shutting down the speculations on social media, the "TWORK" femcee took an opportunity to share advice to young women who are considering going under the knife.

The 24-year-old offered her clarification via Twitter on Tuesday, March 8. "Ive never touched my body, no shots/bbl/filler/veneers nothing… no shade to those that have, but stop tryna put surgery on me," she first penned.

"Lowkey all East African girls have the same shape, thick Asf with a small belly and no tits," the raptress went on explaining. "I've always been hella skinny with no boobs- and i would feel like a little boy so I'd try and dress sexy and show my bum to be more feminine. But I gained like 20 pounds this past year & now im thick as s**t."

Before concluding her thread, Rubi made it clear that she is "not against surgery at all." She then suggested, "BUT I will say I think the girls that are getting it now are too young. You don't put on your womanly weight till like 24."

Rubi was not the only female rapper who faced plastic surgery accusations. Back in January 2020, Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie got upset after fans assumed that she got any works done on her face and her body.

"I think a lot of y'all forget I'm getting older so I'm gonna start looking different," the Internet personality argued at that time. "Stop making up s**t I don't have any surgery's... leave me tf alone."

In August 2021, however, Bhad Bhabie admitted that she has undergone a cosmetic procedure. When a fan asked "what surgery she got," she replied, "Nothing has ever worked for me I've tried silicone shots and sculptra it don't stick and I don't think I got enough silicone."

The Florida native went on to elaborate, "But trust me when I do find something that will work you will know." She then divulged, "imma have a big a** bootyyyyy."