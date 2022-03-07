 
 

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Thrill Fans With Snippet of New Collaboration

Music

In the first snippet of the upcoming collaboration track which will be released on March 11, the 'Savage' raptress can be heard spitting, 'Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit.'

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have a new collaborative single coming soon. The "Savage" raptress and the "Levitating" hitmaker have thrilled their fans with a surprise preview of their upcoming collaboration.

On Sunday, March 6, the "Don't Start Now" songstress shared what appeared to be a clip of the track on her Instagram page. In it, the 27-year-old Houston rapper could be heard rapping, "Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit." In the caption, the pop star revealed that the track will be released on Friday, March 11.

Also announcing the exciting news was Megan. Taking to her social media platforms, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper posted an image that featured photos of her and the pop star on the icing of four cakes. She simply captioned the picture, "3/11," adding a cupcake emoji.

Last month, Megan, who recently launched her first virtual reality concert, teased in an interview that she would have something quite unexpected and different when talking about her new music. "The next thing y'all will hear from me is with somebody you might know, somebody you might have guessed before," the "Thot S**t" spitter said, before promising, "The next thing is going to be fire."

The announcement of the new collaborative single came after Megan was spotted getting emotional during her performance at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. In a clip posted by Onsite! via Instagram, the rapper couldn't hold back her tears as she received outpouring support from the audience.

"She been thru it, that support from fans hit different last night," one fan opined in the comment section. "This woman been through A LOT, praying for her strength," another commented, adding a folding hands emoji. Someone else praised Megan, "Going through a lot & trying to complete her goals.. Just graduated, opening up facilities, going back & forward to court after being shot by a friend, & having to be a superstar."

