 
 

Britney Spears Urged to Join OnlyFans After Posting Nude on Fiance Sam Ashgari's 28th Birthday

Britney Spears Urged to Join OnlyFans After Posting Nude on Fiance Sam Ashgari's 28th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

On her beau's birthday, the 'Toxic' singer makes use of her Instagram account to treat her followers to some sexy photos of her donning nothing on the beach.

  • Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears makes sure everyone knows that her fiance Sam Asghari is a lucky man. The "Toxic" singer took to her Instagram account to treat her followers to some sexy photos of her donning nothing on his 28th birthday.

Shared on Monday, February 28, the pictures featured Britney putting her body on full display as she posed at the beach while wearing nothing but a necklace. Further oozing sexiness, the pop star threw a seductive smile at the camera.

For the racy post, the "...Oops! I Did It Again" hitmaker posed at different angles as one of them saw her kneeling on all fours. The 40-year-old star, however, put diamond emojis to cover her nipples and modesty. In the caption, meanwhile, Britney left several red rose emojis.

The racy post caught the attention of fans as well as fellow celebrities. Among them was Paris Hilton, who wrote in the comment section, "Sliving!"

  See also...

Some fans also sent gushing comments for Britney. "Shine bright like a diamond," one fan wrote. Someone also urged Britney to join Onlyfans, writing, "We all want the onlyfans."

"I look at this and just think FREEEEEEEDOM! I bet that water felt incredible," another comment read. Meanwhile, a user wondered "who is the lucky person taking these photos."

Meanwhile, Britney and Sam are reportedly planning for their wedding. "Sam is one of the people that Britney feels really gets her and listens to her," a source said of the star's fiance. "He understands what she needs out of the relationship and he's there for it. Britney has so much to celebrate and so much to be thankful for. She's in a really good place and just wants to put all of this drama behind her."

Sam popped the question to the "Circus" singer in September 2021. The star recently flaunted her stunning diamond engagement ring as they started kicking off Sam's birthday festivities.

The pair, however, received some backlash after she was seen wearing the ring on her right finger. Meanwhile, Sam had the perfect response as he wrote in an Instagram comment, "It's on the right hand because we don't follow rules!"

You can share this post!

Summer Walker Defended by Fans After She's Accused of Lying at Her Atlanta Show

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Details 'Homophobia' Experience at the Hands of 'RHOC' Co-Stars
Related Posts
Britney Spears Vows to Sue Former Business Managers as They're 'Exactly' 'Trying to Kill' Her

Britney Spears Vows to Sue Former Business Managers as They're 'Exactly' 'Trying to Kill' Her

Britney Spears Reportedly Signs $15 Million Deal for Upcoming Tell-All Memoir

Britney Spears Reportedly Signs $15 Million Deal for Upcoming Tell-All Memoir

Britney Spears' Fans Believe She's 'Secretly Married' to Sam Asghari After He Calls Her His 'Wife'

Britney Spears' Fans Believe She's 'Secretly Married' to Sam Asghari After He Calls Her His 'Wife'

Ten Most Fierce Celebrity Sibling Feuds

Ten Most Fierce Celebrity Sibling Feuds

Most Read
Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her
Celebrity

Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

Scott Disick Goes on a Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone

Scott Disick Goes on a Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

Celebrities Who Have Been Reported Missing in the Past Six Months

Celebrities Who Have Been Reported Missing in the Past Six Months

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze Break Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With 'Multiple' Women

Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze Break Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With 'Multiple' Women

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery

Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery