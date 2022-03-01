Britney Spears Urged to Join OnlyFans After Posting Nude on Fiance Sam Ashgari's 28th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

On her beau's birthday, the 'Toxic' singer makes use of her Instagram account to treat her followers to some sexy photos of her donning nothing on the beach.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears makes sure everyone knows that her fiance Sam Asghari is a lucky man. The "Toxic" singer took to her Instagram account to treat her followers to some sexy photos of her donning nothing on his 28th birthday.

Shared on Monday, February 28, the pictures featured Britney putting her body on full display as she posed at the beach while wearing nothing but a necklace. Further oozing sexiness, the pop star threw a seductive smile at the camera.

For the racy post, the "...Oops! I Did It Again" hitmaker posed at different angles as one of them saw her kneeling on all fours. The 40-year-old star, however, put diamond emojis to cover her nipples and modesty. In the caption, meanwhile, Britney left several red rose emojis.

The racy post caught the attention of fans as well as fellow celebrities. Among them was Paris Hilton, who wrote in the comment section, "Sliving!"

Some fans also sent gushing comments for Britney. "Shine bright like a diamond," one fan wrote. Someone also urged Britney to join Onlyfans, writing, "We all want the onlyfans."

"I look at this and just think FREEEEEEEDOM! I bet that water felt incredible," another comment read. Meanwhile, a user wondered "who is the lucky person taking these photos."

Meanwhile, Britney and Sam are reportedly planning for their wedding. "Sam is one of the people that Britney feels really gets her and listens to her," a source said of the star's fiance. "He understands what she needs out of the relationship and he's there for it. Britney has so much to celebrate and so much to be thankful for. She's in a really good place and just wants to put all of this drama behind her."

Sam popped the question to the "Circus" singer in September 2021. The star recently flaunted her stunning diamond engagement ring as they started kicking off Sam's birthday festivities.

The pair, however, received some backlash after she was seen wearing the ring on her right finger. Meanwhile, Sam had the perfect response as he wrote in an Instagram comment, "It's on the right hand because we don't follow rules!"