 
 

Kim Kardashian Unfollows Kanye on Instagram After He Slams Pete Davidson Over Mental Health Jokes

The former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is apparently exhausted by the drama that her estranged husband created amid her romance with Pete.

  • Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has had enough of Kanye West's social media antics. After her estranged husband slammed Pete Davidson over his mental health jokes, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum decided to unfollow her ex on Instagram.

The SKIMS founder hit the unfollow button on Ye's Instagram page after he bashed her comedian boyfriend once again. Ye first shared a photo of the funnyman wearing a "MAKE KANYE 2006 AGAIN" hat and captioned it, "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?"

While both Kim and Pete have yet to respond to Ye's diss, the emcee continued fuming in another post, "Someone always telling you you're crazy can drive someone crazy." He added, "That's the gaslighting That's the harassment The liberals have tried to discredit me for 20 years."

"Page 6 TMZ and SNL are a gang That gang has tried to bully harass control discredit minimize and patronize me for years," the Yeezy designer further argued. "They are Godless God got me and God got our family Jesus has already one the victory And for everyone praying for me and my family Faith without works is dead Do something positive Say something publicly and positively while you still can."

"Our first amendment is merging into the 13th amendment in front of our eyes meaning our freedom of speech is being challenged Because when you say something against the liberal agenda they gang up and say you're challenged," the father of four went on stressing. "Y'all gone stop calling me crazy Let’s see if page 6 and TMZ print that I said that they are Godless."

Ye himself has drawn criticism for his constant attack on Pete and Kim. He was also accused of harassing the reality star for leaking their text messages. Responding to the allegations, Ye acknowledged, "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim... I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

