 
 

Chelsea Handler Is 'Safe and Sound' After She Cancels Comedy Shows Due to Health Scare

The comedienne, who has canceled some shows on her 'Vaccinated and Horny Tour', reunites with her boyfriend Jo Koy after she is discharged from a hospital.

  • Feb 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler has given an update on her medical condition. After canceling comedy shows on her "Vaccinated & Horny Tour" due to a health scare, the former "Chelsea" star assured fans that she's "safe and sound."

"OK, everybody, I'm safe and sound. Everything's OK," the comedienne said in a video she posted on Instagram Story on Saturday, February 5. She then showed her boyfriend Jo Koy to the camera, saying, "I'm just gonna chill out for a couple weeks to recover because my buddha came and rescued me. Right, buddha?"

When Jo said, "She's good." Chelsea echoed the sentiment, "I'm good and I will be back on track in no time." She continued, "Also I'm going through all my DMs, well trying to, and thank you for all the love you guys. It's so sweet. Everyone's so sweet. Thank you for caring so much about my wellbeing."

One day earlier, Chelsea apologized to her online devotees for canceling her Friday show in Eugene, Oregon, and her Saturday shows in Portland. "I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene," she stated in a video from her hospital bed.

"I had a scare at the hospital, and I don't have COVID, and I'm OK, but I had to reschedule my shows," the 46-year-old added. "So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I'm sorry that I had to cancel. But I'm all OK. And I'm not pregnant."

Chelsea also shared the announcement through a statement. It read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the February 4th and February 5th 2022 shows on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour at Keller Auditorium and Hult Center for the Performing Arts in Portland, OR and Eugene, OR have been rescheduled for March 4th (Eugene) and March 5th (Portland)."

"All tickets for the original performance will be honored, so patrons should hold on to their tickets," it added. "For tickets inquiries, please contact point of purchase. For tour information, please visit chelseahandler.com. Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel at the last minute and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future."

