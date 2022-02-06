 
 

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

The 'Donda' artist, who is feuding with his estranged wife over their daughter's TikTok account, claims that many celebrities are 'scared' to support him in public.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is grateful to have found support in Candace Owens. After the conservative political pundit defended him against Kim Kardashian amid their public spat, the "Donda" artist thanked the book author publicly.

Making use of Instagram on Saturday, February 5, Ye shared a screenshot of Candace's tweets in which she blamed Kim for letting daughter North have a TikTok account. In the caption, the rapper wrote, "THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE. THERE'S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY'LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE."

"I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN," the billionaire emcee added. "MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD'S CAN STILL BE HEROES."

In her original tweets, Candace opined, "Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented." She further noted, "It's actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as 'obsession' and 'control'."

"There are other creative outlets for kids," the longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump continued. She later emphasized in a follow-up post, "There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color."

The war between Ye and Kim began after he complained about North being put on TikTok. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" he asked on Instagram along with a screenshot of their daughter's TikTok video.

Tired of her estranged husband's "constant attacks on her," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum said his "obsession with trying to control and manipulate [their] situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all." She then lamented, "From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

