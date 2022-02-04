Nicki Minaj on Her and Kanye West's Unreleased Song 'New Body': 'That's the Hit That Got Away'

Instagram/WENN/Instar Music

Even though she is disappointed that the track is never coming out after being teased back in 2019, the 'Bang Bang' femcee stresses that she doesn't have bad feelings for the 'Donda' artist.

Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fans of Nicki Minaj might remember getting heartbroken after learning that "New Body", the femcee's collaborative song with Kanye West, may never be released. The track was meant to be included on Kanye's scrapped album "Yandhi" and now, Nicki is detailing what happened with the collaboration.

In a new interview on Hot 106, Nicki shared an updated status of the unreleased song, which gained positive reactions when the teaser was out. "Let me tell you something about that…I respect everybody and where they are in life, where they are spiritually," the self-proclaimed black Barbie said. "The public adored 'New Body'. Like, 'New Body' is the biggest hit record that never came out."

Further explaining about the song, which didn't see the light of day since Ye canceled "Yandhi" in favor of his gospel album "Jesus Is King", Nicki continued, "So what I thought was interesting was that Kanye made me write my 'New Body' verse four times over in order to fit into where he was creatively and spiritually in his life, right, only to then go on the internet a few months later to see him on 'Drink Champs'."

"I missed it by a year, I guess. Had 'New Body' been out when he was not in his gospel era, then it would've seen the light of day. But, it didn't, so it wasn't meant to be," Nicki added. "Everybody knows that's the hit that got away."

She went on to note, "I think the ship has sailed for 'New Body', everybody has come to love the original way they heard it." Even though she was disappointed that the track was never coming out, Nicki stressed that she didn't have bad feelings for Ye. "It is what it is, sometimes stuff happens like that in our world," she concluded.

Ye teased the song, which also featured Ty Dolla $ign, back in 2019. After "Yandhi" was scrapped, Nicki appeared to hint that she and the "Donda" artist weren't "seeing eye to eye" about the track, which he wanted to transform into a gospel record. Later in 2020, Nicki even told the Barbz to comment on Ye's wife Kim Kardashian's Instagram posts to let her know fans wanted the song to be released.