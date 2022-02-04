Jason Oppenheim Never Misled Ex Chrishell Stause About Having Kids, 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Says

Instagram Celebrity

'Selling Sunset' stars Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet reveal in a interview that the co-founder of Oppenheim Group is still 'madly in love' with the soap opera actress despite their split last December.

AceShowbiz - Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's romance may have ended, but not with his feelings for Chrishell. According to the former couple's "Selling Sunset" co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, Jason is still very much in love with the actress-turned-realtor despite their split.

In a new interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, February 3, Mary shared that she was "surprised" after learning of their separation. She noted that the co-founder of Oppenheim Group is still "madly in love" with Chrishell, adding, "It's sad because I love them together."

Mary also talked about Jason's hesitation about becoming a father, which was the reason of Jason and Chrishel's breakup. "I know that [Jason] was going back and forth because kids - to him - that's something, I mean, he's never wanted," she revealed.

"I think he was trying to make sure, like, that [he had] an option if he was able to get himself on board with it," she continued. "[But] he just realized it's not for him."

Her husband Romain chimed in, "He loved [Chrishell] so much. … I think that, in his head, it was like, 'Yeah, I think I could [have kids] because of the way I feel [about her].' "

Mary added that Jason is someone who "doesn't do anything lightly" before recalling how he asked strangers about their kids "every place he would go" to get advice. "I think, at the end of the day, he didn't feel it was right," Mary said.

"But they're mutually OK with it. They're still really good friends. And I think they would wish it would've worked out because they both love each other very, very much, but they just want different things as far as a family life," she went on to divulge.

The married couple then discussed Chrishell's desire to have children. She revealed last year that she was in the process of freezing her eggs and Romain claimed that Jason was "a little bit" involved in the process. Mary, however, quickly clarified, "He never misled her, like, 'OK, this is definitely happening.' But they were putting it in place, and he was on board because, you know, of age. There's a time limit on how long she's got. … He's not going to be ready in her timeframe. He wishes he could though."

"But at the end of the day, they split for the good of each other because he knew couldn't give her what she wanted," Romain concluded. "And she knew that he couldn't give it to her. … So, even though they love [each other] so much, at the end of the day, they [couldn't make it work]."

Jason and Chrishell split in December 2021 after going public with their romance in July of the same year. "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote in a message posted to his Instagram Stories. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

Acknowledging that he and the "Days of Our Lives" alum have different wants regarding a family," Jason noted that "Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."