 
 

Chelsea Handler: I Would Have Messed Things Up If I'd Dated Jo Koy Sooner

Chelsea Handler: I Would Have Messed Things Up If I'd Dated Jo Koy Sooner
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Chelsea Lately' star insists her relationship with longtime friend Jo Koy comes at the right time because she 'would have ruined it' if it had happened sooner.

  • Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler believes she'd have "ruined" things with Jo Koy if they'd got together sooner.

The couple recently went public with their romance but they've been friends for over 18 years, since Jo made regular appearances on "Chelsea Lately", which ran on E! from 2007 to 2014.

Although the star admitted she probably had a bit of a crush on her fellow comic when they worked together, she was likely "suppressing" her feelings.

"I was just not in touch with myself to understand," she said. "I knew I liked talking with you and having you in my life because you're positive and upbeat. It's infectious and I loved all of that. But I wasn't like, 'Oh my God!' This desire to have something happen, to have something happen, not at all."

"By the way, who gives a s**t? Look where we are now. I would've ruined it if I had those feelings earlier, probably."

Chelsea explained she thought of Jo as "family" and felt "so completely safe" with him, comparing her partner to her older brother Chet, who died when she was a child.

"You have a lot of similar qualities that my brother had," she mused. "So, in many ways, I just feel so completely safe. And I feel like, 'Oh, this is family.' Like I've always felt that way about you, that you're family."

  See also...

She then quipped: "I just didn't want to f**k you before."

The couple appeared together on the star's "Dear Chelsea" podcast and explained how they reconnected shortly before the coronavirus pandemic when Jo asked Chelsea to write a blurb for his book, Mixed Plate.

They began calling and meeting up but then Jo had to go to Vancouver to shoot a movie while Chelsea went skiing in Whistler, and after four months apart they went out for dinner.

Jo recalled, "The minute we were both back in L.A. we were like, 'Let's go to dinner.' "

After that, things began to progress "organically," but they only realised things had shifted when Chelsea returned to the stage for a show in Las Vegas.

And the pair joked about the "amazing" chemistry they have always had.

Chelsea quipped, "You thought that chemistry was sexual and I thought it was comedic."

Jo insisted, "Never ever did I ever say that!"

You can share this post!

Genesis Put Farewell Tour on Hold Following Positive Covid-19 Tests

Adele's 'Self-Redemption' Album Won't Have Any Duets
Related Posts
Chelsea Handler Unleashes PDA-Filled Pics With Jo Koy While Making Their Romance Instagram Official

Chelsea Handler Unleashes PDA-Filled Pics With Jo Koy While Making Their Romance Instagram Official

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Remains 'Steadfast' in Her Decision Not to Have Children

Chelsea Handler Remains 'Steadfast' in Her Decision Not to Have Children

Chelsea Handler Suffers Torn Meniscus and Broken Toes After Latest Ski Accident

Chelsea Handler Suffers Torn Meniscus and Broken Toes After Latest Ski Accident

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

DaBaby Fuming After Accused of Trying to Woo a Married Woman

DaBaby Fuming After Accused of Trying to Woo a Married Woman

B. Simone Defends Herself Following Backlash for Charging $10 to Be 'Close Friends'

B. Simone Defends Herself Following Backlash for Charging $10 to Be 'Close Friends'

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

Mel B Bedridden in 'Final Long Haul' of Covid Battle

Mel B Bedridden in 'Final Long Haul' of Covid Battle