Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress applauds 'older' action hero Keanu Reeves for ageing naturally on screen and encourages Hollywood to 'celebrate women at all stages' as well.

Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty loves watching Keanu Reeves movies because he's an "older" action hero and has never resorted to cosmetic procedures.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star is a longtime fan of the actor's "The Matrix" and "John Wick" franchises, and she's particularly impressed that unlike many of his female A-list peers, Reeves' face is still all natural.

"The Matrix is one of my all-time favourite movies," Shannen raved to pop star Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show on Thursday (07Oct21).

"And I was watching John Wick, which is also one of my favourite movies, and I was thinking, 'Look at Keanu Reeves, playing this character, and he's just him.' "

"There's not surgery, there's not Botox. He's older but he's still playing this action (hero)... I'm not against women getting plastic surgery - whatever works for you, go for it. I'm just saying, wouldn't it be nice if there would be a John Wick-style thing for women. Wouldn't it be nice if we celebrated women at all stages?"

"The guys (in movies) always have these young co-stars, like a 20-year-old female. It's like, 'Wait, what is happening?' "

"Why can't we also have movies that represent women who don't look completely done, that do look a bit more real? Let's celebrate that."

Shannen Doherty also talked about her cancer battle. She recently posted "a photo during chemo (when) [she] got really sick."