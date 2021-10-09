Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty loves watching Keanu Reeves movies because he's an "older" action hero and has never resorted to cosmetic procedures.
The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star is a longtime fan of the actor's "The Matrix" and "John Wick" franchises, and she's particularly impressed that unlike many of his female A-list peers, Reeves' face is still all natural.
"The Matrix is one of my all-time favourite movies," Shannen raved to pop star Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show on Thursday (07Oct21).
"And I was watching John Wick, which is also one of my favourite movies, and I was thinking, 'Look at Keanu Reeves, playing this character, and he's just him.' "
"There's not surgery, there's not Botox. He's older but he's still playing this action (hero)... I'm not against women getting plastic surgery - whatever works for you, go for it. I'm just saying, wouldn't it be nice if there would be a John Wick-style thing for women. Wouldn't it be nice if we celebrated women at all stages?"
"The guys (in movies) always have these young co-stars, like a 20-year-old female. It's like, 'Wait, what is happening?' "
"Why can't we also have movies that represent women who don't look completely done, that do look a bit more real? Let's celebrate that."
Shannen Doherty also talked about her cancer battle. She recently posted "a photo during chemo (when) [she] got really sick."