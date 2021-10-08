 
 

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Leads the Fight Against Umbrella

Movie

Featuring an all-new cast with Robbie Amell and Hannah John-Kamen among others, the upcoming movie delves into the origins of the zombie apocalypse as seen in the Mila Jovovich-starring film series.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - With a month to go before the release of "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City", Sony Pictures has released the first full trailer of the movie. Billed as a reboot to the "Resident Evil" film series, it features an all-new cast with some references to the lore that fans have been familiar with.

At the center of its story is a Kaya Scodelario's Claire Redfield, who was portrayed by Ali Larter in the original films. Claire returns to her hometown to uncover the truth behind the Umbrella Corporation's experiment.

She reunites with her brother Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), a member of STARS who reluctantly joins her in a mission to investigate the Spencer Mansion, where it all begins. With more, including Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper) and Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogja), in tow, they discover the harrowing truth hidden behind the mansion.

  See also...

The trailer also gives a look at the film's version of zombie dogs, Lisa Trevor (Marins Mazepa), William Birkin (Neal McDonough) and his experiments, as well as a mention to the Ashford twins. They are all set to a slow-down version of 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up".

According to the official synopsis, "In 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City', once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

Directed by Johannes Roberts who also penned the script, the new survival horror film is slated to hit U.S. theaters on November 24.

You can share this post!

Laura Bush Hopes Premature Granddaughter Cora Will Be Out of NICU 'Pretty Soon'

Kanye West May Launch Dating App Soon
Most Read
Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition
Movie

Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition

'Serendipity' Director Spills Why Jennifer Aniston Turned Down the Romantic Comedy Film

'Serendipity' Director Spills Why Jennifer Aniston Turned Down the Romantic Comedy Film

Rita Moreno Raves About Revamped 'America' Anthem in New 'West Side Story' Movie

Rita Moreno Raves About Revamped 'America' Anthem in New 'West Side Story' Movie

Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at Post-'American Idol' Movie

Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at Post-'American Idol' Movie

Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

George Clooney Excited to Reunite With Brad Pitt in New Movie

George Clooney Excited to Reunite With Brad Pitt in New Movie

Harvey Weinstein Secretly Mocked in 'Lord of the Rings' Movies by Director Peter Jackson

Harvey Weinstein Secretly Mocked in 'Lord of the Rings' Movies by Director Peter Jackson

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical

Halle Berry and Jennifer Hudson to Be Feted at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Halle Berry and Jennifer Hudson to Be Feted at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Lashana Lynch Credits Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Adding 'Black Feminine Energy' to James Bond

Lashana Lynch Credits Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Adding 'Black Feminine Energy' to James Bond

Tom Cruise Learning to Fly WWII Plane for Dangerous Stunt in 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Tom Cruise Learning to Fly WWII Plane for Dangerous Stunt in 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Candid About Filming Awkward Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Candid About Filming Awkward Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston