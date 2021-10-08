Pat Fish of The Jazz Butcher Passes Away at 64

Facebook Celebrity

Friends and fans are quick to offer prayers and condolences after the Jazz Butcher star is confirmed to have died 'suddenly but peacefully' at the age of 64.

AceShowbiz - The Jazz Butcher star Pat Fish has died, aged 64.

The sad news has been confirmed by Fish's frequent collaborator Max Eider via the official Jazz Butcher Facebook page.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

"Very sad to announce that my old friend Pat Fish died suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday evening," Eider wrote. "Pat rocked my world in every way and his death leaves a big hole in my life and in my memory, much of which was only stored in his outsized brain. Goodbye mate and thanks for everything. I'm going to miss you."

Born Patrick Huntrods in 1957, Fish formed The Jazz Butcher with Eider in the early 1980s. Their debut album, "In Bath of Bacon", was released in 1983.

The last Jazz Butcher album, "All the Saints", was released in 2016.

Back in June, Pat Fish told his fans on Facebook that he was starting to "work on the new Jazz Butcher LP for Tapete Records of Hamburg." He later posted a series of pictures from the "studio days."

Tributes and condolences poured in for the late star following his passing.

Band The Monochrome Set wrote, "A wonderful human being…he supported The Monochrome Set at their Tokyo gigs in 2014. He was also due to be a label mate as he'd recently finished recording his first album for Tapete. It's devastating news."

A few days before his death was announced, a post on Pat Fish's facebook informed fans that the musician would go on with his show on October 7 "despite the weekend's little health scare drama."