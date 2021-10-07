 
 

Lisa Rinna Fires Back at 'Shocking' $1.2 Million Paparazzi Lawsuit: It's Hard to Say 'That's Okay'

Lisa Rinna Fires Back at 'Shocking' $1.2 Million Paparazzi Lawsuit: It's Hard to Say 'That's Okay'
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new statement, 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star believes that there's 'something that's not right' after Backgrid sued her for images that only saw her kids with their masks on.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna has reacted to the $1.2 million lawsuit against her over paparazzi photos. In a new interview, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star divulged that the suit "is so shocking" to her.

"I've always seen it as a very symbiotic relationship," the Taylor McBride depicter on "Melrose Place" said in an interview with Los Angeles Times published on Wednesday, October 6. She added, "It was part of the game, if you're going to be in this business."

Lisa further explained her relationship with paparazzi as saying, "I've been nice, I've never fought with them, I've never run from them." The reality TV star continued, "My kids grew up with them jumping out of the bushes in Malibu. We've had a very good relationship with the press and the paparazzi. That's why this is so shocking to me."

  See also...

"I understand paying a little bit. But to pay this much, it's very hard for me to say that's okay," Lisa added. The "Days of Our Lives" alum then stressed, "There's something that's not right about this. Those photos are worth much less. I mean, it's my kids with masks on."

According to new court documents obtained by the publication, Lisa filed her own response claiming that Backgrid is "taking advantage" of the Copyright Act. The legal docs stated, "It is only because of Ms. Rinna's hard work, dedication to her craft and resultant success that her image confers monetary benefits on the Plaintiff."

"Having taken and used Defendant's images in this fashion, Defendant is informed and believes and thereupon alleges, that an implied license was created between herself and the Plaintiff (and subject photographers)," so read the documents. "Whereby it was understood that Ms. Rinna would be permitted to use and comment on these photographs of her and her family without facing a claim of 'infringement.' "

In a previous episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", Lisa herself hinted at her relationship with the paparazzi. While attending an event for Denise Richards, the mother of Amelia Hamlin noticed paparazzi snapping photos from afar. She then said, "On the positive side, there is paparazzi and there is a helicopter. You're still doing well. If there was no helicopter or no paparazzi? Uhoh. Time for a job."

You can share this post!

Lindsie Chrisley Reaches Divorce Settlement With Will Campbell

Charlie Sheen Suggests 'Heartbroken' Denise Richards to Complain to Judge Over Child Support Loss
Related Posts
Lisa Rinna Says She's Not 'Mean' Despite Looking Happy After Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

Lisa Rinna Says She's Not 'Mean' Despite Looking Happy After Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

Lisa Rinna Seemingly Happy Over Daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

Lisa Rinna Seemingly Happy Over Daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

Lisa Rinna Jokingly Hopes Daughter Amelia Hamlin Is Dating Harry Styles Not Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Jokingly Hopes Daughter Amelia Hamlin Is Dating Harry Styles Not Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Stands By on Her Opinion That Erika Jayne Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

Lisa Rinna Stands By on Her Opinion That Erika Jayne Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'