 
 

Will Packer to Make His Debut as Oscars' Producer at 2022 Ceremony

Will Packer to Make His Debut as Oscars' Producer at 2022 Ceremony
Instagram
Movie

Promising there will be many wonderful surprises ahead, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson announce the recruitment of the 'Straight Outta Compton' producer.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Straight Outta Compton" and "Ride Along" producer Will Packer has been recruited to front the 2022 Oscars.

Packer will be making his debut as the producer of the Academy Awards. He succeeds Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, who teamed up for the critically-hammered 2021 Oscars, which took place at Union Station in Los Angeles.

Next year's ceremony will return to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Announcing Packer's role on Tuesday, October 5, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said, "Will is a powerhouse producer who has enjoyed success across all movie genres! He's already bringing a boundless energy and a focus on innovation to this year's Oscars, to entertain the widest spectrum of fans. Many wonderful surprises ahead."

  See also...

Packer added, "The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I'm fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor."

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, gushed over Packer, "There is no one better than Will Packer to celebrate our collective love for cinema. Will is a world-class hitmaker and the ideal producer to capture the prestige of the Oscars and deliver a powerful and moving event."

The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27. The upcoming show will be back at Dolby Theatre after being presented from a smaller site in the historic ticket lobby of Los Angeles Union Station this year.

You can share this post!

Halle Berry and Jennifer Hudson to Be Feted at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Dave Chappelle Slams DaBaby Cancellation Over Homophobic Remarks, but Not for Killing a Man
Most Read
Daniel Craig Had to Do A Double Take on Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' Theme Song
Movie

Daniel Craig Had to Do A Double Take on Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' Theme Song

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'No Time to Die' Breaks Record With International Opening, 'Carnage' Rules Domestic Box Office

'No Time to Die' Breaks Record With International Opening, 'Carnage' Rules Domestic Box Office

Anthony Ramos Has to Quickly Learn How to Drive for 'Transformers'

Anthony Ramos Has to Quickly Learn How to Drive for 'Transformers'

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for 'Sexual' Undertones in 'Bee Movie', Claims It's 'Not Intentional'

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for 'Sexual' Undertones in 'Bee Movie', Claims It's 'Not Intentional'

Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at Post-'American Idol' Movie

Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at Post-'American Idol' Movie

Ben Affleck Praises George Clooney for Being the Most Precise Director

Ben Affleck Praises George Clooney for Being the Most Precise Director

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical

Ben Affleck Credits 'The Flash' for His Fun Time Revisiting Batman After Difficult 'Justice League'

Ben Affleck Credits 'The Flash' for His Fun Time Revisiting Batman After Difficult 'Justice League'

Rita Moreno Raves About Revamped 'America' Anthem in New 'West Side Story' Movie

Rita Moreno Raves About Revamped 'America' Anthem in New 'West Side Story' Movie

Harvey Weinstein Secretly Mocked in 'Lord of the Rings' Movies by Director Peter Jackson

Harvey Weinstein Secretly Mocked in 'Lord of the Rings' Movies by Director Peter Jackson