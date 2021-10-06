Will Packer to Make His Debut as Oscars' Producer at 2022 Ceremony

Instagram Movie

Promising there will be many wonderful surprises ahead, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson announce the recruitment of the 'Straight Outta Compton' producer.

AceShowbiz - "Straight Outta Compton" and "Ride Along" producer Will Packer has been recruited to front the 2022 Oscars.

Packer will be making his debut as the producer of the Academy Awards. He succeeds Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, who teamed up for the critically-hammered 2021 Oscars, which took place at Union Station in Los Angeles.

Next year's ceremony will return to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Announcing Packer's role on Tuesday, October 5, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said, "Will is a powerhouse producer who has enjoyed success across all movie genres! He's already bringing a boundless energy and a focus on innovation to this year's Oscars, to entertain the widest spectrum of fans. Many wonderful surprises ahead."

Packer added, "The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I'm fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor."

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, gushed over Packer, "There is no one better than Will Packer to celebrate our collective love for cinema. Will is a world-class hitmaker and the ideal producer to capture the prestige of the Oscars and deliver a powerful and moving event."

The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27. The upcoming show will be back at Dolby Theatre after being presented from a smaller site in the historic ticket lobby of Los Angeles Union Station this year.