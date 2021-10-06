Britney Spears Struggles With Wedding Planning, Asks Fans for Help

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Gimme More' singer has a 'predicament' regarding her upcoming dream nuptials with fiance Sam Asghari and reaches out to her online devotees for help.

AceShowbiz - Newly engaged pop star Britney Spears has asked fans to weigh in on where she should tie the knot with fiance Sam Asghari.

The pop star - who announced she was engaged to her fitness trainer boyfriend of five years on 12 September (21) - is having trouble deciding where the wedding should be held.

After her father Jamie Spears was suspended by a Los Angeles judge as her conservator on 29 September, she is now contemplating several different spots around the globe for the big day.

In a video shared to Instagram on Monday (04Oct21), she said, "We have a predicament, a really big problem right now. I have no idea where I want to get married."

"We don't know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City."

Sam suggested she asks her fans, to which she replied, "Maybe I should ask the fans where we should get married, I think that is a very good idea."

The "...Baby One More Time" hitmaker also thanked her legions of supporters around the world for backing her during her conservatorship legal battle.

In a separate Instagram post on Monday, she wrote, "I have no words. Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship, my life is now in that direction! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it. "

John Zabel, a certified public accountant handpicked by Britney and her attorney Mathew Rosengart, has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate while Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.