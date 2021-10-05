 
 

'Southern Charm' Star Craig Conover Is 'Officially' Dating Paige DeSorbo

'Southern Charm' Star Craig Conover Is 'Officially' Dating Paige DeSorbo
Instagram
Celebrity

The two reality stars, who will appear on Bravo's upcoming show 'Winter House', reportedly have been making it a priority to see each other amid their busy schedules.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - It looks like Craig Conover is no longer single. If a new report is to be believed, the "Southern Charm" star is "officially" dating "Summer House" star, Paige DeSorbo.

Offering more details about Craig and Paige's romantic relationship was Page Six. "Craig and Paige have been telling close friends they are officially together," a source told the outlet. "Their friendship has grown into more as they've spent more time together."

Us Weekly, meanwhile, reported that the twosome has been making it a priority to see each other amid their busy schedules. "[He has] been busy filming the upcoming season of 'Southern Charm'," an insider first shared.

  See also...

"So he hasn't been able to travel much to see [Paige] in New York so she's been visiting him," the informant went on explaining. According to the publication, Paige was seen hanging out at Craig's store, Sewing Down South, over the weekend. Page Six additionally reported that Craig has been seen spending one-on-one time with his rumored girlfriend in New York City.

The dating speculations emerged after Craig and Paige were caught spending time together on several occasions. Both of them also filmed a new Bravo spin-off series called "Winter House" back in February. The 28-year-old beauty, however, previously shut down the romance rumors.

When appearing on "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in April, Paige said, "Craig and I are 1,000 percent not dating… Craig and I have known each other for years. We've always gotten along. We've always been friends. We have, like, very similar personalities." The Bravo personality further elaborated, "We are not romantically involved or anything, but we are very good friends."

Before dating Craig, the New York native was dating her "Summer House" co-star, Perry Rahbar. The former couple broke up during season 5 of the reality show. As for Craig, he was previously in a romantic relationship with Natalie Hegnauer.

You can share this post!

Report: 'The Batman' Sequel Already Greenlit

Hurricane Chris Vows He'll Never Diss Lil Nas X, Urges Others to 'Mind Your Business'
Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'

Celebrities Practicing Unconventional Relationships

Celebrities Practicing Unconventional Relationships

Dave Grohl Calls Piano Lesson Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Crazy Full-Circle Moment

Dave Grohl Calls Piano Lesson Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Crazy Full-Circle Moment

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Bob Geldof Surprised by Family and Friends on 70th Birthday

Bob Geldof Surprised by Family and Friends on 70th Birthday