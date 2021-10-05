Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Brother Rob During Family Dinner

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has just spent some quality time with her family. Taking to her social media platform, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star unveiled a rare photo of her brother Rob Kardashian.

On Monday, October 4, the 40-year-old reality star turned to her Instagram page to share sweet moments during the family time. In one photo, her brother Rob could be seen wearing a white T-shirt and a black ballcap. He also wrapped his arm around his big sister Khloe Kardashian, who wore a camouflage jacket.

In another snap, Kim showed that she's joined by her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker. For the night outing, the Poosh founder donned a sheer orange top while the Blink-182 drummer wore a white T-shirt. In the caption, Kim jokingly wrote, "Dinner with my fave couples."

In recent years, Rob has taken a step back from the spotlight. However, when speaking to Andy Cohen during the "KUWTK" reunion in June, Khloe made it clear that her younger brother "just needed a break." The Good American founder further explained, "I think also a lot of his personal relationships."

"Really, it's not so much about physical appearance," Khloe continued. She went on saying, "It's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels."

Khloe also noted that Rob's love-life problems "really affected him." She elaborated, "Because my brother is such a lover and has, like, the most incredible heart and personality and I think he's just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes."

During the show, Khloe confirmed that her 34-year-old brother is no longer single following his split from his fiancee Blac Chyna. "I know Rob is feeling really good about himself right now and he's working really hard on himself," so said the mother of True Thompson.