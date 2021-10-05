'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Show Impressive Performances on 'Britney Night'

ABC TV

On 'Britney Night' of the long-running ABC show, the celebrity and pro-dancer couples will honor Britney Spears by taking to the ballroom to dance to songs from the princess of pop.

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" paid honor to Britney Spears. On "Britney Night", the celebrity and pro-dancer couples "emerge 'Stronger' than ever as they return to the ballroom for 'Britney Night' where they will dance 'Till the World Ends'. Celebrity and pro duos will perform time--honored dances including Salsa, Foxtrot, Tango, Paso Doble, and Cha Cha" before one went home at the end of the night. Meanwhile, judge Derek Hough sat out the episode because of COVID-19 exposure.

The first couple to dance their way to the ballroom was Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, who danced the Cha Cha to "Circus". "What a show, what a dance, star quality. Those legs are a weapon to be reckoned with. Move those hops further through the body, you have to work on details," judge Bruno Tonioli said. Carrie Ann Inaba said that she was lacking in posture. Amanda got 24/30.

Later, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach danced to the Tango to "Piece of Me". Of the NBA star's performance, Carrie An said, "I did not expect that tonight, the way you toned down your steps is so impressive. I didn't like when you were out of the hold." Len Goodman added, "I can see you were trying to work your feet, but they always weren't fantastic." Iman earned 19/30.

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov followed it up with the Paso Double to "Stronger". "I was so shocked that you were in the bottom two, you dance a clean, crisp, paso doble, I loved it," Len commented. As for Bruno, he said, "I love it when you are tough, you were in charge of the paso doble, good for you." The judges gave her 21/30.

As for JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, they opted to danced the Argentine Tango to "Baby One More Time". Len gushed, "It was an extremely well-crafted routine. I liked the lift because they were a part of the flow of the dance. It looked more like a ballroom tango, not an Argentine tango. But you are always right on point." As each judge gave her 8 points, JoJo earned 24 points.

Kenya Moore and her partner Brandon Armstrong then danced the Tango to "Womanizer". Bruno loved it, saying, "You are back on track, what a good tango that was. You glided across the floor beautifully, such poise, such elegance, it was chic." Carrie Ann echoed the sentiment, "It was so sheik, it was beautiful, you were giving supermodel vibes. That was amazing." "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star got 21/30.

Up next were Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess who danced the Tango to "Till the World Ends". "You have finally arrived in the ballroom, that was serious dancing. It was amazing, I am so proud of you. Give more energy to the ground, fantastic," Carrie Ann raved, while Bruno asked him to "work on your footwork." Brian earned 19/30.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev then danced the Cha Cha to "(You Drive Me) Crazy (The Stop Remix!)". "At this stage of the game, everybody is starting to stand out. You made this easy and natural, you added light and shade and you weren’t that stiff. Well done," Carrie Ann praised the actress. Melora got 23/30.

Mel C (Melanie C) and Gleb Savchenko followed it up with the Tango to "Toxic". Bruno said the performance was "very impressive, to infinity and beyond." Len added, "It took a while to get cracking, wants you got into the dance you get into hold do a bit, then you break it. You are a terrific dancer." Mel C got 22/30.

Olivia Jade and her partner Valentin Chmerskovskiy danced the Tango to "Hold It Against Me". "It was full of attack! This is what I wanted to see," Len said. "I can't believe it!" Bruno added, before Carrie Ann praised her, "IT was fantastic! You are graceful, you are passionate, you are strong." Olivia got 24/30.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater, meanwhile, danced the Salsa to "Outrageous". "I liked the easy action, it had a rhythm all the time. Your steps were big, you could make them smaller. I didn't like the lifts, the last one wasn't required," Len commented. The judges gave Jimmie 20/30.

Despite contracting COVID-19, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed Jazz to "Gimme More" remotely. "We have to compare it to what we have in this ballroom, was it the same, not quite and I know it can be better than you were," Carrie Ann said. As for Len, he commented, "These are strange times, I must say, you were clear and tight together. I thought under the circumstances, you did a terrific job." Cody got 18/30.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber danced the Foxtrot to "I'm a Slave 4 U". Carrie Ann said that "there was a little discomfort" in the number, but she said, "I'm am very proud of you." Len added, You didn't capture the foxtrot, this was not romantic, it was steamy." Suni earned 21/30.

Dancing the Tango to "Scream & Shout" were Matt James and Lindsay Arnold. Len totally loved it, saying, "I congratulate you, it was a full-on routine. There was an incident with your footwork, but you had plenty of passion and plenty of attacks, good on you." Carrie Ann commented, "You did really well, there was a new refinement in your dancing." Matt got 20/30.

Rounding out the night were The Miz and Witney Carson. They danced the Salsa to "Oops!…I Did It Again" and Carrie Ann said that while it was "so much fun to watch," she added, "But for salsa, I needed to see it softer." The Miz received 22/30.

It was time to reveal the results. Christine & Pasha and Kenya & Brandon were named to be the bottom two couples. The judges decied to save Kenya and Brandon, meaning that Christine and Pasha were eliminated.