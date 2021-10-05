Ben Affleck Credits 'The Flash' for His Fun Time Revisiting Batman After Difficult 'Justice League'

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

Sharing his experience reconnecting with the Caped Crusader after a struggle on the set of the 2017 film, the Oscar winner jokes that he is 'probably under some gag order' he is not even aware.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck is having fun as Batman again after struggling with the character in "Justice League".

The Oscar winner reprised his character as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego for new movie "The Flash", and admits he had a great time reconnecting with the Caped Crusader after a "difficult" experience on the set of 2017's "Justice League".

In a new Variety interview, Ben says, "It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun."

"I had a great time. I'm probably under some gag order that I'm not even aware that I probably just violated and I'm now going to be sued," he jokes.

Ben will appear in the new DC Comics film alongside another former movie "Batman", Michael Keaton, while his "Justice League" co-star Ezra Miller will be back as "The Flash". He adds, "I love Ezra."

Ben first played Batman in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice". He reprised the role for "Justice League", which was re-released earlier this year (2021), after the film's original director, Zack Snyder, bowed to fan pressure to offer up his version of the movie.

Joss Whedon took over as director following the death of Snyder's daughter, but Joss' take on the film was slammed by critics and fans alike, while castmates Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher spoke out about the toxic environment on the set.

Meanwhile, Ben was initially on board to direct and star in "The Batman", but he exited the project in 2019 and "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson will now take on the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' new film.