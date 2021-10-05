 
 

Ben Affleck Credits 'The Flash' for His Fun Time Revisiting Batman After Difficult 'Justice League'

Warner Bros. Pictures
Sharing his experience reconnecting with the Caped Crusader after a struggle on the set of the 2017 film, the Oscar winner jokes that he is 'probably under some gag order' he is not even aware.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck is having fun as Batman again after struggling with the character in "Justice League".

The Oscar winner reprised his character as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego for new movie "The Flash", and admits he had a great time reconnecting with the Caped Crusader after a "difficult" experience on the set of 2017's "Justice League".

In a new Variety interview, Ben says, "It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun."

"I had a great time. I'm probably under some gag order that I'm not even aware that I probably just violated and I'm now going to be sued," he jokes.

Ben will appear in the new DC Comics film alongside another former movie "Batman", Michael Keaton, while his "Justice League" co-star Ezra Miller will be back as "The Flash". He adds, "I love Ezra."

Ben first played Batman in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice". He reprised the role for "Justice League", which was re-released earlier this year (2021), after the film's original director, Zack Snyder, bowed to fan pressure to offer up his version of the movie.

Joss Whedon took over as director following the death of Snyder's daughter, but Joss' take on the film was slammed by critics and fans alike, while castmates Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher spoke out about the toxic environment on the set.

Meanwhile, Ben was initially on board to direct and star in "The Batman", but he exited the project in 2019 and "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson will now take on the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' new film.

Henry Cavill's Superman Return for 'The Flash' Debunked

WB Issues Statement on 'The Flash' Set Accident

First Look at Michael Keaton on 'The Flash' Set Surfaces

First Look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl Costume for 'The Flash' Movie Unleashed

Dave Bautista Shares Pic of His Broken Nose After 'Spectre' Fight Scene With Daniel Craig
Sam Raimi Finds It Difficult to Take On Superhero Movie After 'Spider-Man 3'

'Aladdin' Shut Down Again in Broadway After 'Additional Breakthrough Covid-19 Cases'

Daniel Craig Had to Do A Double Take on Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' Theme Song

Billie Eilish Leads 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Event, Scott Speedman Returns to 'Grey's Anatomy'

'No Time to Die' Breaks Record With International Opening, 'Carnage' Rules Domestic Box Office

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for 'Sexual' Undertones in 'Bee Movie', Claims It's 'Not Intentional'

Ben Affleck Credits 'The Flash' for His Fun Time Revisiting Batman After Difficult 'Justice League'

Rami Malek Insists Daniel Craig Deserves 'All the Recognition' for His Bond Portrayal

Anthony Ramos Has to Quickly Learn How to Drive for 'Transformers'

