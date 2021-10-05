Chrissy Teigen's Mother to Show Off Cooking Skills With Food Network Special

Instagram TV

Pepper Teigen will be joined by eldest daughter Tina Teigen in trying and testing their family recipes during the show titled 'Getting Spicy With Pepper Teigen'.

Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen's mother will star in her own Thai cooking special, "Getting Spicy With Pepper Teigen".

The celebrity mum, who lives with the model and her husband John Legend, will show off her culinary skills, alongside her eldest daughter Tina Teigen, on the Food Network on November 6, while the show will also stream on Discovery+.

Pepper Teigen and Tina will cook up tried and tested family recipes during the special, which will be executive produced by Chrissy via her Huntley Productions company, according to Variety. The dishes include a spicy tomato, bacon and corn salad; caramelized shrimp lettuce wraps; chicken larb; as well as pineapple soft serve.

"The Teigens have shared their love of cooking and entertaining on their popular social media channels and in their best-selling cookbooks," said Courtney White, president of Food Network & streaming food content at Discovery Inc., in a statement.

"With 'Getting Spicy With Pepper Teigen', we are thrilled to bring their fans to Food Network's linear and DTC platforms for a special look at the whole family in action, cooking and eating together like never seen before."

"I'm so excited to share my family's favorite recipes that we've been making and eating for a long time," said Pepper in a statement. "I can't wait for viewers to see how easy it is to make Thai food at home, and after they try these recipes, I know that fish sauce will soon be the new ketchup and pantry staple!"

Chrissy's mum is the author of "The Pepper Thai Cookbook".