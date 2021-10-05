 
 

Rami Malek Insists Daniel Craig Deserves 'All the Recognition' for His Bond Portrayal

Rami Malek Insists Daniel Craig Deserves 'All the Recognition' for His Bond Portrayal
Tipping his 'No Time to Die' co-star for an Oscar, the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor boasts that the former brought 'this emotion' that he has never felt with a 007 agent before.

AceShowbiz - Rami Malek is tipping his "No Time to Die" co-star Daniel Craig for an Oscar, because he thinks he makes a brilliant James Bond.

The "Bohemian Rhapsody" star admits it was a huge thrill to face off with Craig as Bond villain Lyutsifer Safin in the Brit's final outing as 007 and he thinks his co-star deserves some recognition for making the film franchise bigger than ever.

"What Daniel [Craig] has done is bring this emotion that I've never felt with a Bond before," Rami tells "Good Morning America". "He really gets in there and he breaks your heart at times. It's more emotional than any Bond film you've ever seen. This one's special."

Malek reveals Daniel was a true leader on set and helped "elevate" everyone from his castmates to the crew.

"There's a very fine line between Daniel Craig and James Bond," he adds. "I like to think of the character of Bond as being very altruistic; I don't think he's out for any personal goal or ambition - he really wants to look after humanity."

"And microcosmically, I think that's how I see Daniel. He's so selfless on set. He is the essence of what it means to be a leader. He carried his troops with him and he elevates them. It's inspiring when you get to work with a guy like that...", says Rami, who netted a Best Actor Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in in 2019.

"He knows what it takes. It's his world. You step out there and you know it's gonna be a bit daunting, but he was always there... This man deserves all the recognition... I think a trophy should be coming his way."

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Daniel Craig Had to Do A Double Take on Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' Theme Song

'No Time to Die' Breaks Record With International Opening, 'Carnage' Rules Domestic Box Office

Ben Whishaw Endorses Jonathan Bailey and Luke Evans as He Hopes for Gay James Bond

Sam Raimi Finds It Difficult to Take On Superhero Movie After 'Spider-Man 3'

'Aladdin' Shut Down Again in Broadway After 'Additional Breakthrough Covid-19 Cases'

Billie Eilish Leads 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Event, Scott Speedman Returns to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Daniel Craig Had to Do A Double Take on Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' Theme Song

'No Time to Die' Breaks Record With International Opening, 'Carnage' Rules Domestic Box Office

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for 'Sexual' Undertones in 'Bee Movie', Claims It's 'Not Intentional'

Rami Malek Insists Daniel Craig Deserves 'All the Recognition' for His Bond Portrayal

Ben Affleck Credits 'The Flash' for His Fun Time Revisiting Batman After Difficult 'Justice League'

