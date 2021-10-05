Audrina Patridge Has Ex-Husband Banned From Seeing Daughter Without Supervision

WENN Celebrity

The former star of 'The Hills' wins in custody battle with former husband Corey Bohan as he has been barred by a judge from seeing his daughter without supervision.

AceShowbiz - Audrina Patridge's ex-husband is not allowed to see their daughter without supervision.

While the former star of "The Hills" will continue to share joint legal custody of five-year-old Kirra with Corey Bohan, from whom she split in September 2017, she will have physical custody for the majority of the time.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, a judge has ruled Corey can see Kirra for eight hours a week, but they must be supervised by either a professional or someone else who Audrina agrees to, and the BMX rider must foot the bill for the escort.

In addition, Corey is not allowed to be listed as emergency contact for Kirra at her school or daycare facility, but he and Audrina will still have to work together on issues connected with the youngster's education, health and welfare.

Audrina Patridge previously claimed Corey Bohan had failed to comply with their custody agreement. She accused him of "refusing to turn over custody" of their daughter. She also alleged he physically abused their daughter, which he vehemently denied.

Meanwhile, last year, Corey sought child support from ex-wife Audrina. He claimed she made more money than him as he lost his bartending job due to pandemic.

"Due to the Covid-19 stay at home orders, I was placed on leave from my job and have recently applied for unemployment," he stated in his legal papers. "I need child support and a contribution toward my attorney's fees and costs."