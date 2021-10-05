 
 

Audrina Patridge Has Ex-Husband Banned From Seeing Daughter Without Supervision

Audrina Patridge Has Ex-Husband Banned From Seeing Daughter Without Supervision
WENN
Celebrity

The former star of 'The Hills' wins in custody battle with former husband Corey Bohan as he has been barred by a judge from seeing his daughter without supervision.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Audrina Patridge's ex-husband is not allowed to see their daughter without supervision.

While the former star of "The Hills" will continue to share joint legal custody of five-year-old Kirra with Corey Bohan, from whom she split in September 2017, she will have physical custody for the majority of the time.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, a judge has ruled Corey can see Kirra for eight hours a week, but they must be supervised by either a professional or someone else who Audrina agrees to, and the BMX rider must foot the bill for the escort.

  See also...

In addition, Corey is not allowed to be listed as emergency contact for Kirra at her school or daycare facility, but he and Audrina will still have to work together on issues connected with the youngster's education, health and welfare.

Audrina Patridge previously claimed Corey Bohan had failed to comply with their custody agreement. She accused him of "refusing to turn over custody" of their daughter. She also alleged he physically abused their daughter, which he vehemently denied.

Meanwhile, last year, Corey sought child support from ex-wife Audrina. He claimed she made more money than him as he lost his bartending job due to pandemic.

"Due to the Covid-19 stay at home orders, I was placed on leave from my job and have recently applied for unemployment," he stated in his legal papers. "I need child support and a contribution toward my attorney's fees and costs."

You can share this post!

Shakira, Elton John, Ringo Starr, Claudia Schiffer Among the Rich Named in Pandora Papers Scandal

Christopher Eccleston Opens Up on Hospitalization Due to Severe Depression
Related Posts
Audrina Patridge Won't Forget 'Great Kiss' She Had with Chris Pine When Confirming Past Romance

Audrina Patridge Won't Forget 'Great Kiss' She Had with Chris Pine When Confirming Past Romance

Audrina Patridge's Jobless Ex Seeking Child Support Following Custody Dispute

Audrina Patridge's Jobless Ex Seeking Child Support Following Custody Dispute

Report: Audrina Patridge Romancing Josh Henderson After Bitter Divorce

Report: Audrina Patridge Romancing Josh Henderson After Bitter Divorce

Audrina Patridge's Ex-Husband Off the Hook in Child Abuse Case

Audrina Patridge's Ex-Husband Off the Hook in Child Abuse Case

Most Read
Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics
Celebrity

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Tiffany Haddish Buys Oxygen Chamber Following LeBron James' Rave Review

Tiffany Haddish Buys Oxygen Chamber Following LeBron James' Rave Review

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Colin Jost Shares His Mom's Reaction to Him and Scarlett Johansson Naming Their Son Cosmo

Colin Jost Shares His Mom's Reaction to Him and Scarlett Johansson Naming Their Son Cosmo