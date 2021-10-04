 
 

Harry Styles Confirms NSFW Meaning of His Hit Song 'Watermelon Sugar'

After continuously avoiding questions since 2019, the British singer finally reveals the meaning of the song during one of his Nashville 'Love on Tour' concerts.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has done dodging questions about the meaning of his popular song "Watermelon Sugar". After continuously avoiding questions since 2019, the British singer finally gave the answer during one of his Nashville "Love on Tour" concerts.

Introducing the song to the audience in the Friday, October 1 concert, Harry said, "This song is about." He went on to say, "It doesn't really matter what it's about. It's about, uh, the sweetness of life."

He later sang a few lines with the crow before sharing more insight into his musical inspiration. "It's also about the female orgasm but that's totally different, it's not really relevant," the 27-year-old added, earning cheering from fans.

Prior to this, Harry had been playing coy about the sexual innuendo in the lyrics of the song, which was released in November 2019. In the song, he sings, "I just wanna taste it, I just wanna taste it/ Watermelon sugar high." It also includes lyrics, "Tastes like strawberries/ On a summer evenin'/ And it sounds just like a song/ I want your belly/ And that summer feelin'/ I don't know if I could ever go without."

Following the release, Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe point-blank asked the former One Direction member regarding what the song was about. " 'Watermelon Sugar,' which at this point is out, and everyone's kind of figured out what it's about-- the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure," the DJ said, to which the "Kiwi" star replied, "Is that what it's about? I don't know."

The "Sign of the Times" singer also discussed the song during an NPR performance for their "Tiny Desk Concert" series. "It's kind of about that initial, I guess, euphoria of when you start seeing someone or sleeping with someone or just like being around someone and you have that kind of excitement about them," Harry explained at the time.

