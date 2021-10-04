 
 

Greg Wise Delivers Emotional 'Strictly Come Dancing' Performance to Honor Late Sister

Greg Wise Delivers Emotional 'Strictly Come Dancing' Performance to Honor Late Sister
Instagram
TV

Emma Thompson's husband dedicates his disco dance on the latest episode of British television show to his late sister who lost battle with cancer five years ago.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Greg Wise fought back tears as he dedicated his disco dance on British TV hit "Strictly Come Dancing" to his late sister, who lost her battle with cancer five years ago.

The "Sense and Sensibility" star, who is married to actress Emma Thompson, signed up for the show to honour his sister, Clare, who was a massive fan of disco, and during his appearance on Saturday (02Oct21), his emotions were clearly raw.

Speaking after the dancefloor performance, Greg told host Claudia Winkleman, "People who've left us have never left us. They come back, they visit us, we can dance with them, and they leave again. That's what this was about."

In an emotional segment before he stepped out, Wise called his late sister a "disco diva" and recalled how he cared for her during her illness.

  See also...

Clare was first diagnosed with breast cancer. She also battled bone cancer.

"Family is fantastically important to me," Wise said. "I feel very fortunate that we've moulded, Emma and I, a family over the years and an extremely important part of the family was my sister Claire."

"It's one of the hardest things, when you are with someone you love, witnessing their pain and their fear and to work out what you are able to do to mitigate that. I think my sis will be absolutely thrilled that I'm doing this because of her. I hope that she will be laughing like crazy. My gorgeous sister, Clare, would always have banging disco music on, so I wanted to dedicate it to my disco diva sister."

Signing on for the show, Greg revealed he moved in with his sister to help her battle cancer in the final months of her life.

You can share this post!

George Harrison Almost Fired From The Beatles, Called 'Festering Wound'

Harry Styles Confirms NSFW Meaning of His Hit Song 'Watermelon Sugar'
Related Posts
McFly's Tom Fletcher Diagnosed With Covid After 'Strictly Come Dancing' Debut

McFly's Tom Fletcher Diagnosed With Covid After 'Strictly Come Dancing' Debut

HRVY Still Heading for 'Strictly Come Dancing' Despite Testing Positive for Covid-19

HRVY Still Heading for 'Strictly Come Dancing' Despite Testing Positive for Covid-19

'Strictly Come Dancing' to Have First Same-Sex Dance Couple for New Season

'Strictly Come Dancing' to Have First Same-Sex Dance Couple for New Season

Stacey Dooley Tearfully Praises Pro-Dancer Partner for 'Strictly Come Dancing' Win

Stacey Dooley Tearfully Praises Pro-Dancer Partner for 'Strictly Come Dancing' Win

Most Read
Issa Rae 'Respectfully' Begs Beyonce and Rihanna to Not Overshadow Final Season of 'Insecure'
TV

Issa Rae 'Respectfully' Begs Beyonce and Rihanna to Not Overshadow Final Season of 'Insecure'

Hiroyuki Sanada Brought In to Lead Cast of FX's 'Shogun' Series

Hiroyuki Sanada Brought In to Lead Cast of FX's 'Shogun' Series

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' to Get Television Series Treatment

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' to Get Television Series Treatment

Cynthia Bailey Gets Candid About Real Reason Behind 'RHOA' Exit

Cynthia Bailey Gets Candid About Real Reason Behind 'RHOA' Exit

'Cruel Intentions' Revived for New TV Series

'Cruel Intentions' Revived for New TV Series

David Tennant Aboard 'Lupin' Creator's New Series About Russian Spy Alexander Litvinenko

David Tennant Aboard 'Lupin' Creator's New Series About Russian Spy Alexander Litvinenko

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Still Perform on 'DWTS' Despite Testing Positive for COVID

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Still Perform on 'DWTS' Despite Testing Positive for COVID

Longtime 'Today' Anchor Natalie Morales Exits NBC News to Embark on 'New Adventure'

Longtime 'Today' Anchor Natalie Morales Exits NBC News to Embark on 'New Adventure'

Sean Penn Agrees to Complete 'Gaslit' Filming After COVID Vaccinations Stand-Off

Sean Penn Agrees to Complete 'Gaslit' Filming After COVID Vaccinations Stand-Off

Steven Van Zandt Almost Landed Lead Role on 'The Sopranos'

Steven Van Zandt Almost Landed Lead Role on 'The Sopranos'

Greg Wise Delivers Emotional 'Strictly Come Dancing' Performance to Honor Late Sister

Greg Wise Delivers Emotional 'Strictly Come Dancing' Performance to Honor Late Sister

'The Simpsons' Makes Merry Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show With Special Episode

'The Simpsons' Makes Merry Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show With Special Episode