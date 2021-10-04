Greg Wise Delivers Emotional 'Strictly Come Dancing' Performance to Honor Late Sister

Instagram TV

Emma Thompson's husband dedicates his disco dance on the latest episode of British television show to his late sister who lost battle with cancer five years ago.

AceShowbiz - Actor Greg Wise fought back tears as he dedicated his disco dance on British TV hit "Strictly Come Dancing" to his late sister, who lost her battle with cancer five years ago.

The "Sense and Sensibility" star, who is married to actress Emma Thompson, signed up for the show to honour his sister, Clare, who was a massive fan of disco, and during his appearance on Saturday (02Oct21), his emotions were clearly raw.

Speaking after the dancefloor performance, Greg told host Claudia Winkleman, "People who've left us have never left us. They come back, they visit us, we can dance with them, and they leave again. That's what this was about."

In an emotional segment before he stepped out, Wise called his late sister a "disco diva" and recalled how he cared for her during her illness.

Clare was first diagnosed with breast cancer. She also battled bone cancer.

"Family is fantastically important to me," Wise said. "I feel very fortunate that we've moulded, Emma and I, a family over the years and an extremely important part of the family was my sister Claire."

"It's one of the hardest things, when you are with someone you love, witnessing their pain and their fear and to work out what you are able to do to mitigate that. I think my sis will be absolutely thrilled that I'm doing this because of her. I hope that she will be laughing like crazy. My gorgeous sister, Clare, would always have banging disco music on, so I wanted to dedicate it to my disco diva sister."

Signing on for the show, Greg revealed he moved in with his sister to help her battle cancer in the final months of her life.