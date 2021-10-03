Liam Gallagher Has 'Naughty Little Tune' for Brother Noel in New Album

WENN Music

The former Oasis member reveals one of his new songs in upcoming record 'C'mon You Know' is actually about his estranged brother/bandmate Noel Gallagher.

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher has dedicated a "naughty little tune" on his new album to his estranged brother Noel.

The rocker has just announced his third solo album, "C'mon You Know", will be released next May (22), and the "For What It's Worth" hitmaker has revealed one track, called "I Wish I Had More Power", is about his rival sibling and former Oasis bandmate.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Britain's Radio X, Liam spilled, "This next single is going to be called Better Days and it's full of sunshine."

"And then there's another one, I Wish I Had More Power, and it's dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it's lovely."

The warring siblings have been trading barbs in the press and online since Oasis split in 2009 after a brotherly bust-up backstage at their final gig in Paris, France.

Liam previously explained his track "Paper Crown", from his debut solo release "As You Were", is about Noel.

Ahead of his new album release in May, Liam has booked multiple gigs. He is set to return to Knebworth Park a month later to mark 25 years since Oasis' record-breaking gigs at the Hertfordshire venue.

The Britpop group's former frontman has announced his follow-up to his chart-topping 2019 solo LP "Why Me? Why Not." will drop on 27 May, 2022, and will be followed by the biggest show of his solo career to date on 4 June, 2022.

Liam said, "I'm absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I'll be playing Knebworth Park. It's gonna be biblical. C'mon You Know. LG x."

The "Wall of Glass" rocker will be supported by Kasabian, Goat Girl, Fat White Family, and "very special guest" Michael Kiwanuka. The chart-topping band played to a record 250,000 fans at Knebworth across two days in August 1996.