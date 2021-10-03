 
 

Liam Gallagher Has 'Naughty Little Tune' for Brother Noel in New Album

Liam Gallagher Has 'Naughty Little Tune' for Brother Noel in New Album
WENN
Music

The former Oasis member reveals one of his new songs in upcoming record 'C'mon You Know' is actually about his estranged brother/bandmate Noel Gallagher.

  • Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher has dedicated a "naughty little tune" on his new album to his estranged brother Noel.

The rocker has just announced his third solo album, "C'mon You Know", will be released next May (22), and the "For What It's Worth" hitmaker has revealed one track, called "I Wish I Had More Power", is about his rival sibling and former Oasis bandmate.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Britain's Radio X, Liam spilled, "This next single is going to be called Better Days and it's full of sunshine."

"And then there's another one, I Wish I Had More Power, and it's dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it's lovely."

The warring siblings have been trading barbs in the press and online since Oasis split in 2009 after a brotherly bust-up backstage at their final gig in Paris, France.

  See also...

Liam previously explained his track "Paper Crown", from his debut solo release "As You Were", is about Noel.

Ahead of his new album release in May, Liam has booked multiple gigs. He is set to return to Knebworth Park a month later to mark 25 years since Oasis' record-breaking gigs at the Hertfordshire venue.

The Britpop group's former frontman has announced his follow-up to his chart-topping 2019 solo LP "Why Me? Why Not." will drop on 27 May, 2022, and will be followed by the biggest show of his solo career to date on 4 June, 2022.

Liam said, "I'm absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I'll be playing Knebworth Park. It's gonna be biblical. C'mon You Know. LG x."

The "Wall of Glass" rocker will be supported by Kasabian, Goat Girl, Fat White Family, and "very special guest" Michael Kiwanuka. The chart-topping band played to a record 250,000 fans at Knebworth across two days in August 1996.

You can share this post!

Drew Barrymore Credits Journaling to Help Her Navigate Motherhood

Related Posts
Liam Gallagher Calls Off Concert to Recuperate After Helicopter Accident

Liam Gallagher Calls Off Concert to Recuperate After Helicopter Accident

Liam Gallagher Left With Bloody Face After Falling From Helicopter

Liam Gallagher Left With Bloody Face After Falling From Helicopter

Liam Gallagher Gets Honest About What He Missed From Fans During COVID Lockdown

Liam Gallagher Gets Honest About What He Missed From Fans During COVID Lockdown

Liam Gallagher Unveils New Date for Free NHS Show After Two Postponements

Liam Gallagher Unveils New Date for Free NHS Show After Two Postponements

Most Read
Officials Issue Warning as 27 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Luke Bryan's Concert
Music

Officials Issue Warning as 27 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Luke Bryan's Concert

Mick Jagger Afraid His 'Overly Sexual' Dance Moves Upset Mom and Dad

Mick Jagger Afraid His 'Overly Sexual' Dance Moves Upset Mom and Dad

Ann Wilson Defends Vaccine Policy for Bandmates and Crew

Ann Wilson Defends Vaccine Policy for Bandmates and Crew

Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Karl Glusman Divorce on New Music: Breakups Are Sad but Beautiful

Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Karl Glusman Divorce on New Music: Breakups Are Sad but Beautiful

Watch Coldplay and BTS Singing 'My Universe' From 'Three Different Planets' in Its Visuals

Watch Coldplay and BTS Singing 'My Universe' From 'Three Different Planets' in Its Visuals

Sturgill Simpson Reveals Vocal Cord Rupture After Calling Off Shows

Sturgill Simpson Reveals Vocal Cord Rupture After Calling Off Shows

Grimes Talks About Elon Musk Split in New Song 'Love': 'F**king Sucks to Be Awake'

Grimes Talks About Elon Musk Split in New Song 'Love': 'F**king Sucks to Be Awake'

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Treat Fans to First Duet 'Wasted Days'

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Treat Fans to First Duet 'Wasted Days'

Dolly Parton Feels 'Honored and Flattered' After Lil Nas X Covers Her Song 'Jolene'

Dolly Parton Feels 'Honored and Flattered' After Lil Nas X Covers Her Song 'Jolene'

Bastille Turn Down Interviews and TV Gigs Due to Frontman's Body Dysmorphia

Bastille Turn Down Interviews and TV Gigs Due to Frontman's Body Dysmorphia

Randy Travis to Receive Lifetime Award at 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Randy Travis to Receive Lifetime Award at 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Cancer Free Mark Hoppus to Make Stage Return on Travis Barker's House of Horrors Concert

Cancer Free Mark Hoppus to Make Stage Return on Travis Barker's House of Horrors Concert

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'