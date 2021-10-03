Drew Barrymore Credits Journaling to Help Her Navigate Motherhood

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host talks about her struggle during early motherhood, explaining that she poured out her emotions in a journal to ease the pressure of being a first-time mom.

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore has credited writing in a journal for helping her cope as a "nervous" new mother.

The actress welcomed her first child, daughter Olive, nine years ago, and admitted putting her feelings down on paper helped keep her "grounded" as a new mum.

"Somebody gave me a journal, actually, that helped me, because I just started writing in it; it was very succinct and it helped me, because I wasn't a confident new mum," she told People. "I was a nervous new mum, and I just wanted to get it right. I wasn't sleeping or eating."

"This journal, it weirdly very much grounded me. I could just write a couple of sentences about what each day was, and it did help me. It did come from a woman who has many children."

And Drew - who has Olive, as well as seven-year-old Frankie, with her ex Will Kopelman - has even kept up with the tradition today, as she and her daughters now use a "gratitude book" every day.

"My girls and I try to write in it every night that we can," she added. "What's cool is they now recognise something and they go, 'That's going in the gratitude book tonight!' "

As her former husband remarried last month, Drew gushed over his new wife. "I just feel like I won the lottery with her. I really did," she said. "I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives."

"We do dinners, all the kids' birthdays. We might take a trip together," she added. "We're finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner."