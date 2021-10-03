 
 

Drew Barrymore Credits Journaling to Help Her Navigate Motherhood

The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host talks about her struggle during early motherhood, explaining that she poured out her emotions in a journal to ease the pressure of being a first-time mom.

  • Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore has credited writing in a journal for helping her cope as a "nervous" new mother.

The actress welcomed her first child, daughter Olive, nine years ago, and admitted putting her feelings down on paper helped keep her "grounded" as a new mum.

"Somebody gave me a journal, actually, that helped me, because I just started writing in it; it was very succinct and it helped me, because I wasn't a confident new mum," she told People. "I was a nervous new mum, and I just wanted to get it right. I wasn't sleeping or eating."

"This journal, it weirdly very much grounded me. I could just write a couple of sentences about what each day was, and it did help me. It did come from a woman who has many children."

  See also...

And Drew - who has Olive, as well as seven-year-old Frankie, with her ex Will Kopelman - has even kept up with the tradition today, as she and her daughters now use a "gratitude book" every day.

"My girls and I try to write in it every night that we can," she added. "What's cool is they now recognise something and they go, 'That's going in the gratitude book tonight!' "

As her former husband remarried last month, Drew gushed over his new wife. "I just feel like I won the lottery with her. I really did," she said. "I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives."

"We do dinners, all the kids' birthdays. We might take a trip together," she added. "We're finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner."

