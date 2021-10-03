 
 

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

The 'Cooking with Paris' star is excited for her dream wedding as the bride-to-be shares a sweet tribute to mark her 22-month anniversary with soon-to-be-husband.

  • Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton admits her 22-month romance with fiance Carter Reum has been "the most exciting chapter of (her) life."

The hotel heiress and DJ is set to wed the venture capitalist, who she began dating less than two years ago, and in a gushing Instagram post Paris paid tribute to her man.

Alongside a snap of the pair - in which she stunned in a glittering baby blue sequinned dress and he rocked an all-black ensemble - she penned, "Happy 22nd Month-i-versary to us! Only a few more months until we're married."

"It's been the most exciting chapter of my life building our lives together and creating our future (sic)," the "Simple Life" star added.

"I'm so grateful that we are true partners and best friends. Thank you for all the ways you uplift and inspire me to be a better me. I love you so much!"

The wedding will be documented in Peacock series "Paris in Love".

The hotel heiress previously admitted she was a little stressed out by the wedding planning.

"I'm going to have the most incredible wedding video, because we have all the memories leading up to it," she said.

Insisting that she's "not a bridezilla at all," she revealed she had picked out her wedding dress.

She explained why she wanted to film the nuptials for TV, "I feel like I wanted fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and that happy fairy tale ending."

On top of that, the soon-to-be bride has undergone egg extraction for in vitro fertilisation (IVF), and planned to name her firstborn London Marilyn Hilton Reum - if it's a girl.

