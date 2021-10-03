Snippet of Jesy Nelson's New Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks

Instagram Music

Following multiple teasers, a snippet of songs by the former Little Mix member and the 'Super Bass' femcee has hit the web ahead of the upcoming official release.

Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson has finally confirmed her return to the charts will feature Nicki Minaj by posting artwork of the pair on the cover of "Boyz".

Jesy has been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes footage from her new music video for weeks as speculation grows about her first solo single since her Little Mix departure, and on Friday (01Oct21), she took to her Instagram to finally reveal the first promo shot for her new track.

Nelson appears alongside the "Anaconda" rapper in the shot, which she captioned: "ITS TIME! 8.10.21 @nickiminaj #Boyz."

Fans immediately jumped on the post to share their excitement for the single, which will be released next week (08Oct21).

Nelson poured out her emotions in her first interview since going solo. She got teary eyes as she talk about feeling "trapped" while in Little Mix.

"I don't think people really knew that I was really, truly unhappy for quite a long time...," the singer said. "There were moments when I really loved it but it felt like there were way more times that I was sad than I was happy."

"I don't think people realise know how hard it is to be in a girl band (sic)... I don't get to make my own decisions; three people have to agree... There would always be a lot of disagreements on certain things... There's a lot of compromise. Now I'm able to stand in my own truth. I can do whatever I want, make the music that I've always wanted to make. It just feels amazing."