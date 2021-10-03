'Cruel Intentions' Revived for New TV Series

Columbia Pictures TV

The 'Dangerous Liaisons'-inspired movie starring Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is picked up for television with original producer involved in the new project.

AceShowbiz - "Cruel Intentions", the film that brought former couple Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe together, is heading for TV.

Writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman have come up with an updated take on the cult 1999 movie and officials at Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios have snapped up the project.

Based on Choderlos de Laclos' classic French novel "Les Liaisons Dangereuses", the new version will be set in an elite Washington, D.C. college as two powerful siblings team up to seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

Neal H. Moritz, who produced the 1999 movie, will executive produce the new series.

His Original Film company and Sony TV bosses previously teamed up for a "Cruel Intentions" sequel TV series with Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her film role of Kathryn Merteuil.

Meanwhile, Ryan Phillippe recently said he preferred his kids not watch "Cruel Intentions" although they're old enough to make their own movie choices.

The actor thought it would be creepy for the children to watch mom and dad make out in the "Dangerous Liaisons"-inspired movie.

"I think it would embarrass me a little bit, you know. I still believe it very much holds up, but, it was really racy," he told E! News. "It was really an R-rated movie, heavy R."

Reese Witherspoon agreed as she said in a 2018 interview that it would be "weird" for children to watch their parents get raunchy on screen.