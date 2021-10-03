 
 

Alyssa Milano's Uncle Needs Open Heart Surgery Following Cardiac Event and Car Crash

Mitchell J. Carp is 'trying to build up his strength' to undergo open heart surgery after he was discharged from hospital following a heart attack that led to a car crash.

  • Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alyssa Milano's uncle is to undergo open heart surgery following his heart attack in August (21).

Mitchell J. Carp - who the former "Charmed" star refers to as Uncle Mitch - suffered the cardiac event while behind the wheel of his car earlier this year, with Alyssa in the passenger seat.

While he was in hospital for some time, he's now out, and Alyssa offered an update to Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet, "He's doing well. I mean, he has a long road of recovery. He probably needs open heart surgery. Right now, he's out of the hospital, he's home, he has care and they're trying to build up his strength to get open heart surgery."

And Carp was also recently able to attend one of his great-nephew's baseball games.

"He came to my son's baseball game the other day," she continued. "I looked over and there was Uncle Mitch sitting in the stands. That was really amazing."

Alyssa Milano performed CPR on her uncle when he passed out while on the road. He was initially put on a life support when he was still "in and out of consciousness" in hospital.

As soon as his condition got better, he sent a voice message to his actress niece to thank her for saving his life, "It's about 12 o'clock. I want to thank you for saving me and I should be getting out of here soon. I love you."

