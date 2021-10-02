 
 

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

When announcing that he is off the market, the 'Single Saturday Night' crooner shares a sweet photo that saw him with his girlfriend, Courtney Little, on his social media page.

AceShowbiz - Cole Swindell seemingly confirms that he is off the market. Taking to his social media platform, the "Single Saturday Night" crooner appeared to announce that he is dating a girl from his romantic music video, Courtney Little.

The 38-year-old country singer recently posted a black-and-white photo that saw him smiling at the camera with his new girlfriend. "#GameDate," the "Middle of a Memory" crooner simply captioned his snapshot which was taken at an MLB baseball game.

As if the photo wasn't enough to prove these two are the real deal, Cole was seen liking several comments, including the messages "I'd be smiling too" and "looking good you two." He also liked a comment, praising his new single, "Somebody's had their last single Saturday night. HECK YEAH! #Hadto."

Cole's new girlfriend is the woman from his romantic music video of his new track "Some Habits". While releasing the MV, the "You Should Be Here" artist wrote, "Check out the official music video for Some Habits, out NOW! This video was shot all in one take and I love how it came out. Hope y'all love it too [link in bio]."

A few days after sharing his new MV, Cole uploaded a snapshot that saw him getting cozy with Courtney. In the caption, he wrote, "It takes somebody like you to make a sinner like me wanna try to be a little more saint."

Cole's musician pal Taylor Philips commented on his post, "She's worth the whiskey buddy." In the meantime, another Instagram user wrote, "She would have me walking around more saintlike than Jameis Winston."

Of his new track, "Some Habits", Cole explained, "I think a lot of people can relate to a song like 'Some Habits' -- it's a love song about being rough around edges but meeting someone that changes you for the better." The artist further explained, "I feel like I have a deeper appreciation for getting to make music these days, especially with this opportunity to be back out on the road performing and sharing this music face-to-face with the fans."

