'Law and Order' Revived for New Season, 11 Years After Cancellation
The original 'Law and Order' series is set to make its return to TV as the show has been ordered for season 21, more than a decade after it was canceled by NBC.

AceShowbiz - Legal drama "Law & Order" is coming back to U.S. TV with creator Dick Wolf hoping original stars like Sam Waterston will return.

Almost 12 after network bosses at NBC abruptly cancelled the long-running, Emmy-winning series, it's back on the schedule for a 21st season.

Along with Wolf, writer and showrunner Rick Eid will tell more stories about "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

No casting details or premiere dates have been announced, according to Deadline, but Wolf is eager to bring Waterston's hard-driving District Attorney character Jack McCoy back to the fold.

The original series, which debuted in 1990 and was nominated for more than 50 Emmy Awards, launched several spin-offs, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", which is now in its 23rd season.

The revival of the original series came after new spin-off "Law & Order: Organized Crime" was renewed for a sophomore season following April premiere this year.

Other spin-offs included "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" which ended in 2011 after tenth season, "Law & Order: Trial by Jury" which was axed in 2006 due to low ratings, and "Law & Order: LA" and "Law & Order True Crime" which were called off in 2011 and 2017 respectively after just one seasons.

Besides bringing back the original story, producers are also working on "Law & Order: Hate Crimes". It's been in development since 2018 and moved from NBC to streamer as of June 2020.

Meanwhile, plans for "Law & Order: For the Defense" were reportedly scrapped only months after it's given a straight-to-series order by NBC.

