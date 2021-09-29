 
 

Bill Cosby Blames Systemic Racism After R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse

The comedian's spokesman Andrew Wyatt shares the star's opinion on the matter, revealing that the 'Cosby Show' star believes that disgraced singer was 'railroaded' at the sex-trafficking trial.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - R. Kelly has found a supporter in Bill Cosby. The comedian and television star weighed in on the news that the singer was found guilty on 9 federal counts including racketeering, sex crimes, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and human trafficking.

Bill's spokesman Andrew Wyatt shared the star's opinion on the matter, telling TMZ that Bill believed that Kelly was "railroaded" at the sex-trafficking trial. He also said that the disgraced singer "was screwed" and that "he wasn't going to catch a break" during the month-long trial.

Bill, who got out of prison earlier this year, also put the blame on prosecutor Gloria Allred and systemic racism. For those who didn't know, Gloria represented Bill's sexual assault in 2018. The prosecutor also played a role in putting "The Cosby Show" star in jail.

In an interview with The Post, Andrew added, "The deck was stacked against Robert. His constitutional rights were grossly abused. I don't know anywhere but in this country in the United States that a documentary can bring criminal charges against someone." He also mentioned that "no one fought hard for him" and his attorneys didn't "humanize him."

"He also didn't have the resources and means, he should have asked for support from the court. He would have gotten better representation," Andrew added. "This is a guy who made the song 'I Believe I Can Fly' when there were rumors about young girls. The song played at every wedding and in every church. He was doing music with Lady GaGa!"

On Monday, September 27, Kelly was convicted on nine counts, including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of females across state lines for sex. Before reaching their unanimous verdict at the end of a month-long trial in Brooklyn, New York, the jury of seven men and five women spent a total of nine hours deliberating on the evidence against the musician and the testimony of accusers and prosecution witnesses.

