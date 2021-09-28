Scheana Shay's Fiance Brock Davies Denies Lala Kent's Claim He's an Absent Father

Instagram Celebrity

After being accused of not seeing and speaking to his older kids from his previous marriage in years, the personal trainer reminds people that they shouldn't jump to conclusions.

AceShowbiz - Scheana Shay's fiance Brock Davies has addressed accusations made by Lala Kent that he's an absent father. In a new interview, the personal trainer said that the "Vanderpump Rules" star's remarks were about his past and people shouldn't jump to conclusions.

"Those are my kids and their life was private and they didn't decide to date Scheana. I did," the New Zealand native told Page Six via Zoom after he was asked about his feelings toward Lala's claims. He further added, "It's been said and it's out there and I knew it was coming, so I just got to embrace that one."

Brock added that Lala's comments were about his past and that people shouldn't jump to conclusions about him as a person and as a father now. Brock then expressed how the 31-year-old model's remarks were taken out of context. He also claimed that she's judging him off his actions from when he was much younger and in a "different place" in life.

"They're going to come for me," Brock said. "They're going to come for the jugular. And I'm OK for that because I understand my faults, what I've done in my past, and going forward I've done the right thing."

Brock then promised that he will be upfront about his past mistakes in the coming season of the Bravo show. "I told my troops through the season I had to step up to the plate, know I have a past, and if I could change it, I would," the 30-year-old reality star said. "But at the same time, we're here and I got to make sure I do the right things going forward and you guys will see all that unfold."

"For me to tell my story, I did it this season very, very loudly. I had my opinions. I said it out there. So I kind of understand what was coming at me," Brock told the outlet. "But to see it in the trailer, I was like, oh, here we go."

Lala accused Brock of being an absent father to his two eldest children from his previous marriage, son Eli and daughter Winter, during an episode of "Vanderpump Rules" earlier this month. "Brock has two kids," Lala told Katie Maloney. "He hasn't spoken to them in four years."

Shortly after Lala's allegations aired, a source stated that the comment was taken out of context. "It's a complicated family matter," the informant said. "The pandemic hindered travel between the U.S. and Australia, where the kids live."