 
 

Scheana Shay's Fiance Brock Davies Denies Lala Kent's Claim He's an Absent Father

Scheana Shay's Fiance Brock Davies Denies Lala Kent's Claim He's an Absent Father
Instagram
Celebrity

After being accused of not seeing and speaking to his older kids from his previous marriage in years, the personal trainer reminds people that they shouldn't jump to conclusions.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scheana Shay's fiance Brock Davies has addressed accusations made by Lala Kent that he's an absent father. In a new interview, the personal trainer said that the "Vanderpump Rules" star's remarks were about his past and people shouldn't jump to conclusions.

"Those are my kids and their life was private and they didn't decide to date Scheana. I did," the New Zealand native told Page Six via Zoom after he was asked about his feelings toward Lala's claims. He further added, "It's been said and it's out there and I knew it was coming, so I just got to embrace that one."

Brock added that Lala's comments were about his past and that people shouldn't jump to conclusions about him as a person and as a father now. Brock then expressed how the 31-year-old model's remarks were taken out of context. He also claimed that she's judging him off his actions from when he was much younger and in a "different place" in life.

"They're going to come for me," Brock said. "They're going to come for the jugular. And I'm OK for that because I understand my faults, what I've done in my past, and going forward I've done the right thing."

  See also...

Brock then promised that he will be upfront about his past mistakes in the coming season of the Bravo show. "I told my troops through the season I had to step up to the plate, know I have a past, and if I could change it, I would," the 30-year-old reality star said. "But at the same time, we're here and I got to make sure I do the right things going forward and you guys will see all that unfold."

"For me to tell my story, I did it this season very, very loudly. I had my opinions. I said it out there. So I kind of understand what was coming at me," Brock told the outlet. "But to see it in the trailer, I was like, oh, here we go."

Lala accused Brock of being an absent father to his two eldest children from his previous marriage, son Eli and daughter Winter, during an episode of "Vanderpump Rules" earlier this month. "Brock has two kids," Lala told Katie Maloney. "He hasn't spoken to them in four years."

Shortly after Lala's allegations aired, a source stated that the comment was taken out of context. "It's a complicated family matter," the informant said. "The pandemic hindered travel between the U.S. and Australia, where the kids live."

You can share this post!

Bam Margera Taken to Rehab by Police

Meghan McCain Labels Her Critics People With 'Severe Daddy Issues'
Related Posts
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay 'Really Happy' Being Engaged to Brock Davies

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay 'Really Happy' Being Engaged to Brock Davies

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Introduces Newborn Baby Girl

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Introduces Newborn Baby Girl

Scheana Shay Rants After Being Mom-Shamed for Buying 'Too Many' Diapers

Scheana Shay Rants After Being Mom-Shamed for Buying 'Too Many' Diapers

Scheana Shay Lashes Out at Hater Wanting to Kill Her Unborn Baby in 'Worst' DM

Scheana Shay Lashes Out at Hater Wanting to Kill Her Unborn Baby in 'Worst' DM

Most Read
Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started
Celebrity

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Doutzen Kroes Defends Herself After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Post

Doutzen Kroes Defends Herself After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Post

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

James Brown's Bandleader Pee Wee Ellis Dies at 80

James Brown's Bandleader Pee Wee Ellis Dies at 80